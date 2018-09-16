Pikes Peak Library District’s “library of the future,” Library 21c on Colorado Springs’ north side, touts its annual Mini Maker Faire as an example of its innovative programming. The 5th annual Mini Maker Faire will be from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday,Oct. 20.
The family-friendly, hands-on event is a combination of science fair, county fair and something entirely new. With an emphasis on DIY, expect to get involved and truly experience the art of creativity.
Known as the “greatest show (& tell) on Earth,” this free event celebrates invention, art and resourcefulness. Highlights have included rocket launches, robots, 3D printing, jewelry making, LEGOs, food trucks and Skyping with a scientist in Antarctica.
This year’s event will feature the work of Pikes Peak region filmmakers through the Independent Film Society of Colorado and Peak Film Forum.
“We hope that by exhibiting the amazing work being done by makers, people will be inspired to make something of their own. It also generates a true sense of community as people come together to celebrate creativity and innovation,” said Jeremiah Walter, PPLD marketing specialist .
More than 20,000 people have experienced this unique environment over its four years in Colorado Springs.
Sponsors such as Cool Science, Manitou Art Center, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and Pikes Peak Community College support more than 100 makers and artists who will show their crafts and interact with attendees.
Maker Faire originated in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2006 and has left its mark in cities around the world. Library 21c’s event is one of more than 170 independently organized Mini Maker Faires.
Info: ppld.org/library-21c