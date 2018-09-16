Bringing community together is one of Banning Lewis Ranch’s goals, and the community’s recreation center is key to this plan. The residents-only center, at 6885 Vista Del Pico Blvd., has pools, the Vista Water Park, meeting space and all-season activities. Events and classes include parents nights out, summer mini camps, crafting, tennis lessons and group exercise such as cardio/strength, yoga, Pilates and dance.
Although the facility is part of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, it is specifically for residents of this community.
“Banning Lewis Ranch is a metro district — a mini city. Residents pay HOA, and we (the YMCA) manage the activity center,” said Shane Brydges, program and operations manager.
Because the center is under the YMCA’s umbrella, it is held to the same high standards: “that lasting personal and social change can only come about when we all work together to invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors.”
All YMCA recreation center employees must be certified for use of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator, first aid and oxygen.
Banning Lewis Ranch strives to unify the community through fun activities, schools, parks, trails and recreation center opportunities.
“There’s a lot of good people in the community. They are actively involved and very passionate. They have groups like the Silverados — a group for 50 years old and over — and other groups in the community,” said Brydges.
Info: goo.gl/heA1ag