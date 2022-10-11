WASHINGTON (WE) Another poll has pegged Republican congressional hopeful Allan Fung as the leading candidate for the contest in his deep-blue Rhode Island district, furthering speculation of a GOP upset.
Fung is edging out Democratic rival Seth Magaziner 45% to 37%, with 13% undecided and 5% opting for an independent candidate, in a recent Boston Globe-Suffolk University poll, which surveyed a scant 422 voters in the district from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.
President Joe Biden won the district by double digits in 2020, and it has been over 30 years since a Republican last held the seat. But Fung has brought ample name recognition to the contest, having been the mayor of Cranston, the second-largest city in the state, from 2009-2021.
A poll last week, which also had a large margin of error of plus or minus 6.2 percentage points, also pinned Fung as the front-runner by 6 points. Recently, RealClearPolitics moved the race from “toss-up” to “leans GOP.” Cook Political Report ranks the race as a "toss-up."
The seat is held by outgoing Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI), who announced his retirement earlier this year after serving nearly two decades in the House. Langevin most recently won reelection 58.4% to 41.6% in 2020.
With Fung running a surprisingly competitive race in the Democratic stronghold, national Republicans have begun expressing interest in the race. On Monday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stumped for Fung during Columbus Day festivities in Providence.
Meanwhile, the Congressional Leadership Fund, which is aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), reportedly plans to pour upward of $1 million into the race to buoy Fung in hopes of clinching a surprise victory.