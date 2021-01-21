For all of his skiing life, Russ Rizzo never gave much thought to safety. Now he has boys ages 4 and 7.
"And I need more information to feel like I can make safe decisions for my family," he says from his Arvada home. "And now I'm like, 'Yeah, this makes a lot of sense to me.' We ought to be able to expect some transparency and some accountability around ski safety."
That's the aim of Safe Slopes Colorado.
Rizzo's title for what he calls the "super loose-knit, grassroots" first-year coalition is statewide coordinator. It's a title that has him sharing the mission of the larger Snowsports Safety Foundation that a retired physician started more than a decade ago in California, concerned by a lack of information coming from ski areas and trends he saw in the medical field.
"This isn't an effort to go after the industry," says Rizzo, a journalist by trade long focused on outdoor recreation. "This is an effort to make skiing safer for Colorado families. Who doesn't agree with that? And who doesn't agree transparency can lead to better safety?"
Some elected state legislators agree, he says, those few the coalition has "engaged with." By Rizzo's view, the whitewater rafting industry also does — judging by an annually updated database that tracks causes as well as specific sections of rivers, equipment and experience levels associated with injuries nationwide. Fellow advocates also use the example of the auto industry compiling safety data to market vehicles.
Talks with ski industry representatives have been "positive," Rizzo says. "I'm actually optimistic, but maybe I'm naive."
Ski area customers in Colorado and across the country waive liability with the purchase of a lift ticket. The call of Safe Slopes Colorado is for a return of information from those bases: the number of injuries and what led to them, for example, Rizzo says.
Resorts "certainly won't tell me what run they were on, or how fast they were going," he says. "Were they drinking? How does experience play into this? They won't tell me anything."
National Ski Areas Association every year reports "catastrophic injuries" at 460 U.S. destinations — what are deemed as "significant" injuries to the head and spinal cord or injuries resulting in the loss of a limb. This is "to provide information to the media and the public that accurately reflects the inherent risks to skiing and snowboarding," read the latest report, which tallied 29 "catastrophic injuries" during the 2019-20 ski season. Based on 51.3 million visits that winter, the report noted, this factors to 0.56 "catastrophic injuries" per 1 million visits.
Safe Slopes Colorado recently released its own data set, courtesy of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
A request to the agency returned 1,426 injuries from ski areas that were treated at Level I, II and III trauma centers from Nov. 14, 2017, to April 15, 2018. That equates to nine traumatic injuries a day.
Further analysis by CDPHE to Safe Slopes Colorado's request showed as many as 55 skiers and snowboarders every day being shuttled from ski areas to emergency rooms.
For that 2017-18 season, state ski areas reported a combined 12.7 million visits. That traumatic injury rate would equate to less than 0.01%, with rare also being a fair description for emergency room visits according to that data.
But those daily counts "are significant to us," Rizzo says.
"You're looking at 1,400 families out there every ski season that are potentially experiencing some sort of monumental change to their lives. ... You think of the amount of money spent on the medical side of things, you think of the impact those injuries potentially have on those families, and it's big. And it's worth having a more serious conversation about."
Colorado's ski industry, reportedly worth about $5 billion every year to the state economy, consistently promotes safety. Resorts recognize January as National Safety Month, with social media and on-mountain campaigns dedicated to NSAA's Your Responsibility Code, outlining seven best practices.
But more analysis and transparency could help resorts focus their efforts, Rizzo argues. "The data we're looking for would tell us much more. It would be much more insightful for directing safety campaigns."