NASSAU, BAHAMAS (AP) Sam Bankman-Fried may be ready to come to the U.S. to face criminal charges related to the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX following a chaotic court appearance in the Bahamas on Monday.
A lawyer for Bankman-Fried was quoted as saying Monday that the disgraced FTX founder has agreed to be extradited to the United States. A court hearing was stopped earlier in the day when his attorneys said it was premature for him to stand before the court.
Jerone Roberts, a local defense attorney for Bankman-Fried, told The New York Times that lawyers will prepare the necessary documents. It was not immediately clear when extradition could occur.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Sam Bankman-Fried was headed back to jail Monday after a Bahamian judge cut short a hearing where the disgraced FTX founder was expected to drop his fight against extradition to the U.S.
Local news outlets reported that Bankman-Fried’s attorney requested the adjournment because he hadn’t been properly consulted about the proceedings.
Bankman-Fried was expected to tell Judge Shaka Servillea that he will not fight extradition to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal and civil charges related to FTX’s collapse.
Instead, Eye Witness News Bahamas is reported that Bankman-Fried is headed back to jail, with prosecutors and Servillea calling the hearing a waste of time.
The court appearance came just a week after Bankman-Fried’s lawyers had initially said that they planned to fight extradition. An extradition hearing had been scheduled for Feb. 8. The reversal could speed up the timetable for him to be sent to the U.S.
Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last Monday at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors’ money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family. The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.
Bankman-Fried arrived at the courthouse in a black van marked Corrections, which was escorted by a SWAT vehicle and a police vehicle. Police quickly whisked him into an entrance at the back of the courthouse.
Earlier, a handful of people who said they were either crypto enthusiasts or FTX customers that lost money came to court to witness the proceedings. One man called out “Sam’s a fraud,” as he entered the courthouse.
If he is brought to New York, Bankman-Fried will likely be held, at least temporarily, in a federal detention center in Brooklyn. Other famous prisoners at the Metropolitan Detention Center in recent years have included the sexually-abusive singer R. Kelly, the pharmaceutical company executive Martin Shkrelli and the socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of helping the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse children.