WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused Meta's Facebook of misleading parents about protections for children and proposed tightening an existing agreement on privacy to include a ban on profiting from minors' data.

Specifically, the FTC said Facebook misled parents about how much control they had over who their children had contact with in the Messenger Kids app and was deceptive about how much access app developers had to users' private data, breaching a 2019 agreement on privacy.

The FTC's proposed changes include barring Facebook from making money off data collected on users under age 18, including in its virtual reality business. It would also face expanded limitation on using facial recognition technology.

Meta shares fell as much as 2% after the news.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said on Twitter that the move was a "political stunt."

"We will vigorously fight this action and expect to prevail," he wrote.

The action on Wednesday is the first step in the process of changing the 2019 agreement. Facebook will have 30 days to answer. The company can appeal any commission decision to an appeals court.

"Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises," said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. "The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures."

The FTC has twice before settled with Facebook over privacy violations.

The first was in 2012. Facebook agreed in 2019 to pay a record $5 billion fine to resolve allegations it had violated the 2012 consent order by misleading users about how much control they had over their personal data. That order was finalized in 2020.

(Reporting by Diane BartzEditing by Chris Reese and Deepa Babington)