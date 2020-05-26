NEW YORK • Usain Bolt ran the 100 meters in 9.58 seconds. Dr. Vikas Saini recently put on 10 socks in an official time of 9.23.
Both have the same title: world record holder.
From sock feats to fancy footwork using rolls of toilet paper, records are still being set even with many sports on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Guinness World Records receives about 1,000 applications each month from would-be record breakers throughout North America.
The company has long been known as the keeper of accomplishments ranging from the fascinating (longest fingernails) to the far-out (most body piercings) and of course the “give-it-a-whirl” possibilities (walking on hands, anyone?).
But their recent online challenges have been soaring in popularity with many sheltering at home.
Wind up as the top leapfrogger, pyramid can-stacker or one-handed, crisscross LEGO builder and, if adjudicated, earn the label: “Guinness World Records title holder.”
“We’re inside, but we still want to be able to inspire creativity, lift people’s spirits and just continue to provide an outlet for people to learn about and explore world records,” records manager Chrissy Fernandez said.
The online challenges are designed to be performed with minimal equipment and in a way to adhere to stay-at-home mandates. There are also kid-friendly contests.
As for the book, who didn’t scroll through the pages growing up in search of records to possibly attempt?
The Guinness database contains more than 50,000 unique marks. A sampling:
• The fastest hole of golf by an individual is listed at 1 minute, 29.62 seconds.
• The quickest time to run the 100-meter hurdles while wearing swim fins is 14.82 seconds for a male and 18.523 for a female.
• The most basketball bounces in one minute: 656 (using two basketballs).
• David Rush of Boise, Idaho, recently became the record holder in the category of “fastest to put on 10 T-Shirts.”