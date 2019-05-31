A roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Friday.
8:39 a.m.
A crash on southbound I-25 at Spruce Mountain road is blocking the left lane. Expect long delays.
--
8:19 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Pikes Peak and Academy. Unknown blockages.
--
8:00 a.m.
The crash on northbound I-25 in Castle Pines has been cleared.
--
6:45 a.m.
Expect major delays on northbound Interstate 25 in northern Douglas County, where three lanes are blocked because of a crash near the RidgeGate Parkway exit (milemarker 192), according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting backups of four miles on I-25.
