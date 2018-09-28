FOOTBALL

Widefield 35, Cheyenne Mountain 20

At Widefield: The Gladiators (1-4) rounded out nonconference play with their first win this season after putting up 21 points in the first quarter against the Indians (1-4).

Harrison 34, Pueblo County 17

At Pueblo County: The Panthers came close to losing their undefeated status after Pueblo County took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter in this nonleague matchup.

Harrison led 6-3 after the first thanks to Aumiere Shedrick’s 6-yard touchdown run, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Hornets added another score to take a 10-6 lead into the half.

Like many teams that have tried before them but failed to do, the Hornets could not contain Shedrick. Shedrick’s second of four touchdowns came in the third quarter on a 53-yard pass from Orlando Westbrook that made it 17-14 after Harrison’s successful 2-point conversion.

The Panthers regained the lead in the fourth that they would never relinquish. Shedrick’s 3-yard TD run put Harrison up 21-17 to put all momentum on the side of the Panthers. Harrison added two more scores, a 1-yard run by Shedrick followed by a 23-yard run from Al Ashfrod, to put the game out of reach and improve to 5-0. The Hornets fell to 2-3.