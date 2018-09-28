Cheyenne Mountain’s Kevin Hooks is stopped by Widefield’s Daniel Barnes. Photo by Tim Clark
Damieon Nichols breaks a long run for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Cheyenne Mountain’s Brad Helton hauls in a long pass between two Widefield defenders. Helton scored a touchdown on the play. Photo by Tim Clark
Widefield quarterback Treshawn Greene looks for a receiver downfield. Photo by Tim Clark
Nathan Broadbent catches a touchdown pass for the Widefield Gladiators in the first quarter. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Scenes from the Cheyenne Mountain at Widefield football game on September 28, 2018. It was homecoming for the Widefield Gladiators. Photo by Tim Clark
Harrison 34, Pueblo County 17
At Pueblo County: The Panthers came close to losing their undefeated status after Pueblo County took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter in this nonleague matchup.
Harrison led 6-3 after the first thanks to Aumiere Shedrick’s 6-yard touchdown run, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Hornets added another score to take a 10-6 lead into the half.
Like many teams that have tried before them but failed to do, the Hornets could not contain Shedrick. Shedrick’s second of four touchdowns came in the third quarter on a 53-yard pass from Orlando Westbrook that made it 17-14 after Harrison’s successful 2-point conversion.
The Panthers regained the lead in the fourth that they would never relinquish. Shedrick’s 3-yard TD run put Harrison up 21-17 to put all momentum on the side of the Panthers. Harrison added two more scores, a 1-yard run by Shedrick followed by a 23-yard run from Al Ashfrod, to put the game out of reach and improve to 5-0. The Hornets fell to 2-3.
Kadet, Kyle Pope (41), puts points on the board against Palmer as Air Academy celebrates Homecoming with a 46-0 win over the Terrors Friday September 28, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Kadet Running Back, Kyle Pope (41), breaks free for a large yardage gain against Palmer’s defense during Air Academy’s 46-0 victory against the Terrors Friday September 28, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
With blocking help from fellow Kadet, Cole Eck (51), Kyle Pope (41), looks for an opening to add more yards to Air Academy’s 46-0 win against the Palmer Terrors Friday September 28, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Kadet Running Back, Kyle Pope (41), breaks free for a large yardage gain against Palmer’s defense during Air Academy’s 46-0 victory against the Terrors Friday September 28, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
With blocking help from fellow Kadet, Cole Eck (51), Kyle Pope (41), looks for an opening to add more yards to Air Academy’s 46-0 win against the Palmer Terrors Friday September 28, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.