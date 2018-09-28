FOOTBALL
Widefield 35, Cheyenne Mountain 20
At Widefield: The Gladiators (1-4) rounded out nonconference play with their first win this season after putting up 21 points in the first quarter against the Indians (1-4).
Harrison 34, Pueblo County 17
At Pueblo County: The Panthers came close to losing their undefeated status after Pueblo County took a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter in this nonleague matchup.
Harrison led 6-3 after the first thanks to Aumiere Shedrick’s 6-yard touchdown run, but the ensuing extra point was no good, and the Hornets added another score to take a 10-6 lead into the half.
Like many teams that have tried before them but failed to do, the Hornets could not contain Shedrick. Shedrick’s second of four touchdowns came in the third quarter on a 53-yard pass from Orlando Westbrook that made it 17-14 after Harrison’s successful 2-point conversion.
The Panthers regained the lead in the fourth that they would never relinquish. Shedrick’s 3-yard TD run put Harrison up 21-17 to put all momentum on the side of the Panthers. Harrison added two more scores, a 1-yard run by Shedrick followed by a 23-yard run from Al Ashfrod, to put the game out of reach and improve to 5-0. The Hornets fell to 2-3.
The Classical Academy 27, Lamar 6
At Lamar: The Titans opened up 2A Tri-Peaks league play with their second consecutive win after starting the season 0-3. TCA (2-3, 1-0) led 14-6 at the half and added another 13 points in the fourth to take down Lamar (1-4, 0-1).
Ethan Boyles and Zach Gray were responsible for all four of TCA’s touchdowns. Boyles scored first on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and followed it up with a 90-yard punt return. Gray added his two scores in the fourth with TD runs of 6 and 53 yards.
Pueblo Centennial 44, Sierra 0
At Sierra: After starting the season 2-0, the Stallions (2-2) have lost two consecutive games, this time in a nonleague matchup against the Bulldogs (2-2).
Elizabeth 41, Manitou Springs 6
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals dominated in a 2A Tri-Peaks league opener for both teams. Elizabeth improved to 3-2 and 1-0 in league play, and Manitou fell to 2-3 and 0-1 in league.
Mesa Ridge 27, Canon City 26
At Canon City: The Tigers (0-5) came close to their first win, but the Grizzlies (3-2) made sure it didn’t happen in the nonconference battle.
Pueblo Central 47, Sand Creek 6
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Pueblo Central (4-1) led 41-0 at the half to keep Sand Creek (0-5) winless this season.
Wheat Ridge 49, Liberty 14
At Liberty: Elias Alexander and Daucin Dvorsky both scored for the Lancers (0-5), who remain winless after the nonleague matchup against Wheat Ridge (3-2).
La Junta 40, Woodland Park 0
At Woodland Park: The Panthers (0-5, 0-1 2A Tri-Peaks) couldn’t find an answer for the Tigers (5-0, 1-0) in the league opener for both teams.
Peyton 42, Ellicott 0
At Ellicott: The Panthers (5-0, 1-0) stayed undefeated and made sure the Thunderhawks (0-5, 0-1) remained winless in a 1A Santa Fe League battle.
Pikes Peak Christian 20, Simla 12
At Pikes Peak Christian: The Eagles (5-1, 3-0 A-8 Man League) handed the Cubs (4-1, 2-1) their first loss this season in a league battle.
AROUND THE LEAGUES
5A SOUTH
Doherty 42, Douglas County 0 (Thursday)
Regis Jesuit 35, Chaparral 0 (Thursday)
4A PIKES PEAK
Coronado at Grand Junction Central (Saturday)
Pueblo West (Bye)
Rampart (Bye)
4A SOUTHERN
Pine Creek (Bye)
Vista Ridge at Ponderosa (Saturday)
3A CENTRAL
Pueblo South 20, Lewis Palmer 12 (Thursday)
Frederick 52, Littleton 0
Thomas Jefferson 60, Thompson Valley 18 (Thursday)
Discovery Canyon (Bye)
Palmer Ridge (Bye)
Lutheran at Mitchell (Saturday)
3A SOUTHERN
Green Mountain 17, Falcon 14 (Thursday)
