BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Vista Ridge 74, Cheyenne Mountain 65
At Vista Ridge: Two wolves scored 20 or more points and two others hit double figures as Vista Ridge upset 4A No. 3 Cheyenne Mountain.
Payton Kaiser led Vista Ridge (4-6, 1-0 5A/4A PPAC) with 24 points, followed by sophomore Tyler Edwards with 20. Trey Fowler (12) and Micah Hilts (11) rounded out the Wolves’ double-figure scoring. Hilts and Fowler also had nine and eight rebounds, respectively. Kaiser had three steals.
Vista Ridge outscored the Indians 31-23 in the first half, but Cheyenne Mountain came out strong in the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to one heading into the final frame. But the Wolves outscored CM 27-19 in the fourth for the win.
Javonte Johnson led the Indians (8-2, 0-1 5A/4A PPAC) with 22 points, followed by Will Louis with 17 and Jaedn Harrison with 14.
Douglas County 70, Liberty 62
At Douglas County: Liberty scored 33 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to make up a deficit in a nonconference loss to Douglas County. The Lancers are 5-5.
Air Academy 68, Palmer Ridge 58
At Palmer Ridge: Air Academy outscored the Bears 22-10 in the third quarter to create a gap on the way to a 5A/4A PPAC-opening win.
Palmer Ridge falls to 3-7 and 0-1 in league play. The Kadets are 5-4 and 1-0.
Manitou Springs 38, La Junta 34
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs bounced back from a rough first quarter in which they were outscored 20-6 to take down the Tigers and remain undefeated in 3A Tri-Peaks play.
Manitou Springs held La Junta to just two points in the second and third periods, all the while putting up 20 to take the lead.
Hunter Zentz led the Mustangs (4-4, 3-0) with 11 points, followed by Joey Allen with nine.
Lewis-Palmer 73, Falcon 36
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer held a comfortable 32-13 lead at halftime as the Rangers cruised to a 5A/4A PPAC-opening win.
The Rangers are undefeated, and Falcon falls to 2-6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 60, Palmer Ridge 20
At Air Academy: The Kadets held Palmer Ridge to no more than six points in any quarter as they rolled to a 9-0 start.
Palmer Ridge falls to 3-6.
Manitou Springs 45, La Junta 24
At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs held La Junta to single-digit scoring in each quarter to claim a 3A Tri-Peaks victory.
Sanford 63, Ellicott 24
Lewis-Palmer 50, Falcon 47
ICE HOCKEY
Woodland Park 7, Air Academy 1
At Meadow Wood Sports Complex: Trace Taranto and Lou Levy teamed up to overwhelm the Kadets in a nonconference win. Taranto scored a hat trick and had an assist, while Levy netted an even-strength goal and had four helpers to lead the team in points.
Bobby Costello stopped 24 of 25 shots for the Panthers.
The Kadets scored on a power play at the start of the third period, but the goal was not credited to any player. Air Academy outshot Woodland Park in the first and second periods, but the Panthers capitalized on three of their seven shots in the first to gain a 3-0 lead after the first. Each team finished with 25 shots on goal each.
Denver East 7, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Monument Ice Rink: Denver East scored five goals in the second period all the while holding Lewis-Palmer to just eight shots in a nonconference game.
The Rangers had 37 penalty minutes.