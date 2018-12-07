BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Resurrection Christian Invite
St. Mary’s 88, Olathe 48
At Resurrection Christian: St. Mary’s held a narrow lead after the first quarter, but found a spark that lasted the rest of the way, outscoring Olathe 70-30 through the final three frames.
Ten St. Mary’s scorers had four or more points in the win, led by Sam Howery with 16 points, followed by Eddy Ferrara with 13 and Gabe Calhoun with 11. Howery also led the team with 10 assists.
St. Mary’s (4-1) has not scored fewer than 79 points in a game so far this year. Scoring more than 90 twice, the Pirates average a staggering 87.8 points.
Steel City Shootout
Sand Creek 60, Pueblo Central 52
At Pueblo South: The Scorpions claimed their first win of the season in a Steel City Shootout win over Pueblo Central thanks to four double-figure scorers.
Led by Markus Ramirez with 16 points, Sand Creek (1-2) racked up an early lead and didn’t let up.
Jevaughn Williams and Gabe Brock both completed double-doubles. Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Brock scored 10 and pulled down 14 boards.
Fountain-Fort Carson 67, Widefield 29
At Pueblo South: The Fountain-Fort Carson defense flexed its muscle Friday in the Steel City Shootout, holding Widefield to seven points in each of the first three quarters, and eight in the final frame. The Trojans are 3-2 and Widefield falls to 1-2.
Pueblo South 60, Mesa Ridge 38
At Pueblo South: Tyrell Smith put up a double-double for Mesa Ridge, but it wasn’t enough to get past Pueblo South.
Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds. He was the Grizzlies’ only double-digit scorer.
Paul Davis Classic
Palmer 85, Mead 74
At Lakewood: Palmer punched its ticket to the tournament title game with an 11-point win over Mead. The Terrors will face Greeley West on Saturday for the Championship.
Bear Creek Invitational
Falcon 61, Hinkley 49
At Lakewood: Falcon will battle for third place in the Bear Creek Invitational on Saturday.
Clarion Inn Roundball Classic
Garden City 49, Palmer Ridge 42
At Garden City, Kan.: Brian McCarthy led the Bears with 15 points as Palmer Ridge fell to Garden City in an out-of-state tournament.
Scott City 61, Coronado 56
At Scott City, Kan.: The Cougars put three scorers in double figures but it wasn’t enough to overcome Scott City in the Clarion Inn Roundball Classic.
Ladarius Mays led Coronado with 16 points, followed by Brycen Scherr and Bryce McKee with 13 points each.
Non tournament
The Classical Academy 60, Air Academy 43
At Air Academy: TCA outscored Air Academy 24-5 in the first quarter and held on from there to snap a two-game skid.
Micah Lamberth and Kade Walker had 15 points each for the Titans, while Jackson Tanton had 12 and Tyler Trogstad tacked on 11.
Austin Graham led the Kadets with 15 points, followed by Peter Lark with 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Izzy Leet Memorial Tournament
Falcon 54, Bishop Machebeuf 51
At Keenesburg: Falcon punched its ticket to the tournament championship with a close win over the Buffaloes. The Falcons will play Roaring Fork on Saturday for the title.
A trio of sophomores led the charge, with Kilee Wood up front with 20 points, followed by Kayla Harkema with 11 and Hannah Burg with 10. Burg led the team with five steals, while Trinity Grant had two blocks and seven rebounds.
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Classic
The Classical Academy 65, Vista Ridge 33
At Fountain-Fort Carson: TCA held the Wolves to fewer than six points in the first three quarters, all the while racking up a hefty lead for an F-FC Trojan Classic victory.
Fountain-Fort Carson 62, Pueblo Central 48
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Sami Worrell led the Trojans with 17 points and to another win in the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Classic.
Danae Christensen followed with 12 points, and completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. The Trojans had 10 steals, led by Worrell and Raekyiah Williams with four each.
Clarion Inn Roundball Classic
Garden City 46, Palmer Ridge 27
At Garden City: Palmer Ridge’s offense struggled to get off the ground in a tournament loss to Garden City.
Sydney Day led the Bears with nine points.
Scott City 47, Coronado 35
At Scott City: Coronado started fast, kicking off to a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, but fizzled out from there.
Sarah Ford led the Cougars with 12 points.
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
Douglas County 53, Rampart 42
Buena Vista Invitational
St. Mary’s 52, Pagosa Springs 30
Non tournament
Columbine 55, Liberty 42
At Columbine: Liberty fell into a 30-14 hole in the first half, which proved to be the downfall of the Lancers in a nonconference loss.
Pueblo West 66, Discovery Canyon 20
At Pueblo West: Discovery Canyon scored just seven points in the second half in a nonconference loss to Pueblo West.
George Washington 50, Woodland Park 40
Manitou Springs 56, Kent Denver 29
ICE HOCKEY
Standley Lake 11, Palmer 0
At Sertich Ice Center: Palmer let in five second-period goals and Standley Lake sent a whopping 51 shots to the net.
Pine Creek 3, Cheyenne Mountain 2
At Honnen Ice Arena: A third-period power-play goal by Austin Gipson lifted Pine Creek over Cheyenne Mountain in a Summit Conference battle.
The Indians eliminated a two-goal deficit early in the third period thanks to power-play goal by Drew Elwell and a short-handed goal by Scott Sullivan. Elwell and Sullivan assisted each others’ goals.
Pine Creek’s Andrew Santos and Trevor Porter also scored for the Eagles.
WRESTLING
Garden City Kansas 49, Coronado 18
At Coronado: Coronado won three matches by fall as the Cougars welcomed Garden City for a dual-state dual meet. Gabe Williams at 106 pounds won his match over Brecken Ralston with a pin in 1:03. KJ Kearns pinned his opponent in 2:23 at 160 and Ben Tonnessen defeated Cole Thompson at 182 with a pin in 2:42.