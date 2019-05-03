3A Region 6
At Memorial Park: The Vanguard School won three titles and St. Mary’s claimed two as the two schools finished with identical scores of 58 points as they shared the 3A Region 6 title.
“I actually had to contact CHSAA, and they said there are no tiebreakers,” St. Mary’s coach and event coordinator Marc Knutila said. “They’re both co-champions.”
Vanguard’s titles came from Jaden Fuqua at No. 3 singles, along with the No. 1 doubles team of Aidan Glaser/Raina Fagans and Sophia Guevara/Sara Barry at No. 4 doubles.
Monica Cichon/Kyla Barrett and Jill Kelick/Lauren Sauley won regional titles for St. Mary's at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, respectively.
Colorado Springs School finished a close third with 55 points, highlighted by singles titles from Jules Thompson (No. 1) and Kate Griffin (No. 2).
4A Region 1
At Flying Horse and Discovery Canyon: Air Academy, behind singles titles from Lily Eller and Mackie Tate Tygart at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, held off Palmer Ridge for the team title.
Palmer Ridge’s Keelie Bennett outlasted Cori Campbell of Air Academy in three sets in the title match at No. 1 singles.
In doubles, region champions included Pine Creek’s Livi Matheson/Jodi Reed at No. 1; Samantha Cordasco/Mia Kardell of Air Academy at No. 2; and Palmer Ridge’s Haley Karlen and Abby Kugler at No. 3.
5A Region 6
At Denver: Rampart’s Zoe Hayward came up short in the title match at No. 2 singles but earned a spot in next week’s 5A state tournament at Gates Tennis Center in Denver.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Rye Invitational
At Colorado City: Kenzie Fontana carded the top score with an 8-over-par 79, while her team recorded its best score in program history as The Classical Academy doubled down at Hollydot Golf Course.
Fionna O’Halloran came in fourth overall with an 89, while Jules De Leon shot a 95, good for 10th, to give TCA a 263 team score, four better than its previous record, set during the 2018 season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Canon City Blossom Invitational
At Canon City: Coronado, on the strength of four relay victories, won the girls’ team title, while Brendan Young won individual crowns in the long and triple jump to help Canon City take the boys’ crown.
The Cougars hit the finish line first in the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay races.
Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis won three events in girls’ action, taking first in the 100, 100 hurdles and long jump.
Raymond Cammel of Canon City took first in the boys’ 100 and 200.
BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Falcon 3 (5 innings)
At Falcon: Brad Helton went 3 for 3 with four RBIs as Cheyenne Mountain clinched the 4A/5A Pikes Peak Athletic League crown with a blowout of Falcon.
Helton’s two-run single highlighted an eight-run third inning for the Indians (18-2, 12-0).
The loss dropped Falcon to 7-13, 4-8.
TCA 14, Manitou Springs 3 (6 innings)
At Manitou Springs: Noah Lasecki homered as part of a nine-run sixth inning as TCA pulled away from Manitou Springs in nonleague action.
Alex Moore went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Titans (14-4).
Hunter Zentz brought the Mustangs (9-12) to within 5-3 with a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Air Academy 13, Discovery Canyon 1 (5 innings)
At Air Academy: Grant Dudden and Bo Powers homered during a 10-run outburst in the first inning as Air Academy rolled past Discovery Canyon.
Grant Shandy tossed a complete game for the Kadets (11-10, 6-6 4A/5A Pikes Peak), striking out seven and allowing only three hits and one unearned run.
The Thunder fell to 10-9, 6-6.
Coronado 10, Sand Creek 2
At Coronado: Bryce McKee’s two-run single highlighted a five-run fourth inning as Coronado broke away from Sand Creek in a nonleague game.
The Cougars (9-9) held a 3-2 lead before taking control. Beau Chauvin and Nate Papenfuss added two hits each for Coronado.
A two-run triple by Terrance Jones gave Sand Creek (6-14) a 2-1 lead in the second inning.
Woodland Park 14, Mitchell 4 (5 innings)
At Meadow Wood Park: Garrett Richardson drove in three runs, and Cameron Chase, Dylan Yehl and Joseph Babin had two RBIs each as Woodland Park (9-12) scored the game’s first 12 runs in a win over Mitchell (1-13).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 19, Cheyenne Mountain 18
At Air Academy: Reagan Brenenstuhl scored seven goals, including the tiebreaker off a free position with less than second remaining as Air Academy slipped past Cheyenne Mountain in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Avery Rodny added five goals for the Kadets (10-5, 6-1 Southern), who clinched second place in the league standings behind Pine Creek.
Rylie Maready had seven goals to pace Cheyenne Mountain (7-8, 5-2), which held a slim 11-10 lead at halftime.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Salida 3, CSCS 0
At Mountain Lion Stadium: Colorado Springs Christian School ended the regular season with a shutout loss to Salida.
Megan Boucher had nine saves for the Lions (8-7, 3-2 3A Tri-Peaks West).
Valor Christian 2, TCA 0
At Highlands Ranch: Valor Christian scored goals in each half as the Eagles sent TCA (10-4-1) to its second straight loss in the Titans’ regular-season finale.
Woodland Park 10, Palmer 0
At Garry Berry: Charlotte Eilertsen scored three goals, and six of her teammates also added scores as Woodland Park (6-9) blanked Palmer (0-13).