BOYS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 75, Buena Vista 53
At Buena Vista: Dom Hartman filled out the stat sheet with 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and five assists, and St. Mary’s had four other players score in double digits in the Pirates’ win at Buena Vista.
Freshman Sam Howery led St. Mary’s (9-3, 4-1 3A Tri-Peaks) with 17 points, while Eddy Ferrara (13), Luke Stockelman (11) and Gabe Calhoun (10) also had key scoring contributions.
The Pirates used a 24-14 advantage in the second quarter to open up a 14-point lead heading into halftime.
Lamar 85, Atlas Prep 55
At Hilltop Baptist: Hot-shooting Lamar (9-2, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks) won its eighth straight game in a rout of Atlas Prep (4-7, 1-6).
Thomas MacLaren 68, Miami-Yoder 30
At Thomas MacLaren School: Thomas MacLaren (4-5, 2-1 2A Black Forest) won its third straight game and kept Miami-Yoder (0-9, 0-2) winless on the season.
Palmer 46, Doherty 44
At Palmer: Isaiah Robinson scored a team-high 24 points and helped Palmer erase a late four-point deficit as the Terrors beat Doherty to break a seven-game losing streak in the series that stretched nearly four years.
“It was exactly the kind of game these can be, nip and tuck the whole time,” Palmer coach Jimmy Grantz said. “Both teams wanted to pull away and neither could, and I’m very happy and pleased for our seniors in particular. They’ve battled through some adversity.”
Doherty (5-9, 2-3 5A CS Metro) turned the tide in the third quarter, outscoring Palmer (8-6, 3-2) 16-8 to turn a two-point deficit into a 36-32 lead.
Before Friday, the Terrors’ last win against their District 11 rivals came on Jan. 31, 2015
Pine Creek 66, Colby 51
At Colby, Kan.: Kenny Pham hit five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 17 points, and Grant Wilkinson and Peyton Westfall also hit double digits with 16 and 12 points, respectively, to lead Pine Creek to its second straight win at the Orange and Black Classic.
The Eagles took over in the second half with a 36-19 advantage that erased a two-point halftime deficit.
Manitou Springs 65, Salida 53
At Salida: Isaiah Thomas scored a team-high points, and Manitou Springs (6-7, 5-2 3A Tri-Peaks) opened up a tight game by connecting on seven 3-point goals in the second half as the Mustangs pulled away from Salida.
Manitou Springs led 32-31 at halftime.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
F-FC 73, Goodland 45
At Colby, Kan.: Samiyah Worrell poured in 32 points from all over the court in helping Fountain-Fort Carson bounce back from an early loss in second-day action from the Orange and Black Classic.
Worrell went 4 of 6 from 3-point range, connected on six shots from inside the arc and added an 8-for-190 effort from the free-throw line for the Trojans (10-3).
Danae Christensen added 17 points for F-FC, which stormed out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter and expanded the advantage to 46-22 by halftime.
Manitou Springs 51, Salida 47
At Salida: Caileen Sienknecht led all scorers with 25 points, and Manitou Springs (8-5, 3-1 3A Tri-Peaks) rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to CSCS by holding off Salida for the Mustangs’ fourth win in five games.
St. Mary’s 68, Buena Vista 24
At Buena Vista: Josephine Howery outscored Buena Vista by herself with a career-high 33 points as St. Mary’s pulled away from Buena Vista after outscoring the Demons by a 39-11 margin between the second and third quarters.
Catherine Cummings added 10 points for the Pirates (10-0, 3-0 3A Tri-Peaks), who held a 22-11 lead after one quarter.
Discovery Canyon 50, Vista Ridge 35
At Vista Ridge: Ashten Prechtel scored a game-high 27 points and added 30 rebounds, Sophie Sotomayor added 12 points, and Discovery Canyon (8-6, 4-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) outscored Vista Ridge (1-14, 0-6) in all four quarters to gradually pull away from the Wolves.
Doherty 50, Palmer 35
At Palmer: Payton Sterk scored 19 points and Brionna McBride had 13 as Doherty (9-6, 5-0 5A CS Metro) won its sixth straight and remained perfect in league play.
Sanee’ Cates had 19 points to pace Palmer (4-12, 0-5), which dropped its eighth in a row.
Vanguard 32, La Junta 26
At The Vanguard School: Morgan Wilklow led a balanced scoring effort with nine points, and The Vanguard School (9-2, 4-1 3A Tri-Peaks) took the lead for good with a 12-3 second-quarter run in a win over La Junta.