SOFTBALL
State Tournament
Holy Family 16, Cheyenne Mountain 1 (5 innings)
At Aurora: Cheyenne Mountain’s first state tournament berth had a quick ending.
Holy Family scored the game's first nine runs, and Cheyenne Mountain didn’t help itself by making four errors and issuing eight walks in an opening-round loss in the 4A softball tournament.
“We didn’t play as well I would have liked,” first-year Indians coach Jenn Ray said. “Collectively, the team was nervous was sure. It was a big stage, but we needed to rise above and unfortunately, we fell a bit flat.”
Cheyenne Mountain (15-12) avoided the shutout in the fourth inning after Olivia Unger drove in Grace Gustafson to cut the Tigers’ lead to 9-1.
Holy Family (25-2) advanced to Saturday’s semifinals after eliminating Erie, 5-1 later Friday.
Faith Christian 10, St. Mary’s 0
At Aurora: Peyton Richter struck out nine batters, but walked six and hit another, and St. Mary’s couldn’t find its offensive rhythm in an opening-round loss in the 3A tournament.
The Pirates (18-8) managed only three hits.
“The big difference was their pitching was able to throw strikes, and we struggled a little,” St. Mary’s coach Dave Hyland said. “We hung in there. Faith Christian is a very good team. They made very few mistakes.”
St. Mary’s spotted the Eagles (21-5) a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and the advantage ballooned to 4-0 in the third before a six-run fifth ended the game early.
Morgan Trechter, Yelena Valentine and Mackenzie Pepper had hits for the Pirates, who were making their second consecutive appearance in the state tournament.
Faith Christian upended University later Friday, setting up a semifinal clash against top-ranked Strasburg on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRY
2A Region 3
At Rocky Ford: Adam Maal placed third overall as St. Mary’s secured a fifth-place team finish in the boys’ division to secure a state tournament berth.
Dylan Brush (24th) and Jacob Limb (26th) contributed to the effort for the Pirates, who captured the final team berth by just four points over Rocky Ford.
In the girls’ race, Peyton Kutz finished 14th to clinch an individual state berth as the Pirates finished seventh and out of the running in the team standings.
BOYS' SOCCER
Fort Lupton 3, Elizabeth 0
At Elizabeth: Dylan Handlovitch’s 14 saves weren’t enough as Elizabeth (4-10) ended its season with a nonleague loss to Fort Lupton.
Justin Knox and Colby Steinke registered two shots each for the Cardinals, who allowed three goals in the second half after heading into halftime in a scoreless tie.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, F-FC 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Liberty (14-8, 3-2 5A CS Metro) won for the sixth time in seven matches by dominating Fountain-Fort Carson 25-13, 25-16, 25-13.
The setback sent the Trojans (4-15, 1-5) to their third straight loss.