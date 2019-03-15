BASKETBALL
Rosters announced for The Show
A total of 31 players representing Pikes Peak region schools were selected to play in one of four games that make up The Show, an annual all-star showcase started in 2001 by the Denver Nuggets.
Matthew Ragsdale and Joel Scott, who helped lead Lewis-Palmer to a perfect season and 4A boys’ crown, highlight local players picked for the Top 20 game. They’ll be joined by Fountain-Fort Carson’s Keyshawn Maltbia and Lucas Moerman of Doherty. On the girls’ side, Megan Engesser of CSCS, Kylee Blacksten of Air Academy and Mesa Ridge’s Serin Dunn were chosen for the game reserved for the best players in the state, regardless of class or grade.
Ashten Prechtel of Discovery Canyon and Cheyenne Mountain’s Javonte Johnson were chosen but are unable to attend the games, which will take place March 23 at Metropolitan State of Denver’s Auraria Event Center.
For the top 40 games, area players include Donta Dawson and Amyah Moore (Harrison); Kade Walker and Micah Lamberth (TCA); Peyton Westfall (Pine Creek); and Daryn Whisman (Discovery Canyon).
The top 20 seniors games will feature Darien Meyers and Sanee’ Cates (Palmer); Rashon Barron, James Sanders and Samiyah Worrell (Fountain-Fort Carson); Grant Wilkinson (Pine Creek); Autumn Boyles (TCA), Kylee Newsome (Woodland Park); Ella Benkendorf (Elizabeth); Bailey Torres (Sand Creek); Zoe Sims (Air Academy); and Brionna McBride (Doherty).
In the 1A-3A games, Seneca Hackley and Josephine Howery of two-time and reigning 3A state girls’ champ St. Mary’s headline the local list. Caileen Sienknecht of Manitou Springs also was chosen for the girls’ game, while Dominique Clifford and Seth Fuqua, who led Vanguard to the 3A title game, are among the boys’ selections, along with Nathaniel Plaisted of James Irwin.
BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Elizabeth 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: Javi Mondejar drove in four runs on three sacrifice flies and a bases-loaded walk, and Aaron Berkhoff went 3 for 3 to power Cheyenne Mountain past Elizabeth in nonleague action.
Cameron Buckler pitched five effective innings for the Indians (4-1), allowing only two earned runs on five hits. He struck out two and walked two.
Cheyenne Mountain trailed 2-1 in the third inning but took the lead for good with a three-run rally. Berkhoff got it started with a run-scoring triple, then Mondejar added his second sacrifice fly and Ellis capped it with an RBI infield single.
Rocky Ford 12, Calhan 2
Monte Vista 13, Calhan 4
At Rocky Ford-Fowler Tournament: Calhan had a tough time finding its offensive rhythm with just nine hits in a doubleheader loss to Monte Vista and tournament co-host Rocky Ford.
Brayden Dillingham hit a solo home run against Rocky Ford for Calhan (1-2).
Trojan Invite
Canon City 13, Palmer 3 (5 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Cole Simms hit a three-run homer, Lincoln Andrews had three hits and two RBIs, and five Canon City pitchers combined to no-hit Palmer in first-day action from the inaugural Trojan Invite.
Canon City (3-1) did have a brush on the wild side, issuing nine walks, including five alone in the fifth that led to three runs for Palmer (0-2).
Hornet Invitational
Palmer Ridge 12, Pueblo Centennial 11
At Runyon Complex-Andenuccio: Jack Wotta went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs to help Palmer Ridge build a big lead, then two relievers made it stand as Palmer Ridge held off Pueblo Centennial.
Wotta had run-scoring singles in each of the first two innings, then Charlie Deeds added a two-run single in the third as the Bears (2-0) took an 8-2 lead. The Bears maintained that six-run pad into the fourth until the Bulldogs scored five to make it a one-run game.
Deeds and Bridger Havens blanked Centennial over the final 3 1-3 innings, allowing only two hits and striking out eight.
Air Academy 15, Pueblo County 5
At Runyon Complex-Hobbs: Brayden White doubled three times and drove in two runs and added three innings of shutout relief, Bo Powers also added three hits and two RBIs, and Air Academy scored in all seven innings as the Kadets dominated Pueblo County.
White’s first double capped a three-run first inning for Air Academy (2-1), which scored the game’s first 10 runs.
Grant Dudden allowed four earned runs in four innings, striking out five and walking two.
G.J. Central 5, Widefield 0
At Runyon Complex-Hobbs: Widefield managed just two hits, and the Gladiators committed six errors that led to four unearned runs in a tournament loss to Grand Junction Central.
Tyler Becker and Axel Jensen had the lone hits for Widefield (0-2).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Widefield 4, Pueblo East 3
At C.A. Foster Stadium: Bea Hill scored twice, and Anela Jackson and Adrian Ruacho added goals to help Widefield past Pueblo East for the Gladiators’ first win of the season.
Asia Mather and Desiree Deckee made seven saves between them for Widefield (1-2).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 18, Grandview 7
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek (3-1) maintained its offensive prowess, scoring 11 goals in the first half and cruising past Grandview.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Air Academy 175, Lewis-Palmer 136
At Rampart: Griffin Ayotte took first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke and Seth Nelson added individual victories in the 100 and 200 free races to lead Air Academy past Lewis-Palmer.
Ayotte, a two-event finalist at last spring’s 4A state meet, also took part on the Kadets’ victorious 200 medley and 400 free relay squads.
Marcus Cantorna led the Rangers with triumphs in the 100 butterfly and 500 free.