CROSS COUNTRY
Doherty Spartan Invitational
At Bear Creek Regional Park: The Rampart boys took home the team title with an average time of 17 minutes, 26.08 seconds and a final score of 68.
Mountain Vista (71) placed second, followed by Liberty (83) in third, Alamosa (114) in fourth and the host Spartans placed fifth (167). Rampart’s Ben Conlin clocked in with the fastest time among local runners, finishing in 16:39.4. Isaac Roberts of Lyons took the individual title after finishing in 16:10.01.
On the girls’ side, Mountain Vista took top honors with 42 points and an average time of 20:28.58 while Elizabeth (85) placed second, followed by Rampart (104) in third. Coronado (134) rounded out the top five. The Spartans placed eighth with 192 points.
Coronado’s Madeline Morland nearly caught first-place finisher Jessica Barich of Mountain View after Morland finished in 19:53.64. Barich clocked in at 19:52.35.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 16, Air Academy 13, 6 innings
At Liberty: The Kadets (10-13) and Lancers (4-18) were tied at three after three innings, but Liberty’s bats got hot in the fourth and the Lancers scored eight runs before tacking on another two in the fifth and three more in the sixth in the nonconference matchup.
Brandy Baysiner, Kelley Lazzelle, Maliyah Winn and Sheridan Wayne all had two RBIs for the Kadets. Brina Baysiner struck out nine in six innings of work and yielded 15 hits and 16 runs to the Lancers.
Pueblo West 15, Discovery Canyon 12, 8 innings
At Discovery Canyon: The Cyclones (14-9) scored 10 runs in the second inning but the Thunder (13-10) made it a game after scoring nine in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 12 and force extra innings. The Cyclones finished on top, though, after scoring three runs in the top of the eighth and the Thunder couldn’t answer in the regular-season finale.
Eaglecrest 10, Vista Ridge 0, 6 innings
At Eaglecrest: The Wolves (14-9) have dropped three straight after winning 10 consecutive games. Vista Ridge has been outscored 37-7 in its last three games and fell to Eaglecrest (19-4) in nonleague matchup in the Wolves’ regular-season finale on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 1, St. Mary’s Academy 1
At St. Mary’s Academy: Palmer Ridge (9-2-3) scored in the first half and St. Mary’s (8-4-1) got the equalizer in the second, but neither team could muster another goal in a draw.