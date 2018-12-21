BOYS' BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 60, Pueblo South 22
At Pueblo South: Max Lofy scored 14 points, Grant Wilkinson added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Pine Creek used a fast start to blow out Pueblo South to match the program's best start in more than a decade.
The Eagles went on a 21-2 run to start the game to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2006-07.
Dunbar (Fla.) 63, Vanguard 57
At Orlando, Fla.: For the second day in a row, The Vanguard School couldn't close out an opponent at the KSA Classic Tournament.
Seth Fuqua scored a team-high 26 points, but the Coursers were outscored 24-14 over the final eight minutes in a consolation game.
Vanguard (3-2) will close out tournament play at 9 a.m. Saturday against Bishop Shanahan (Pa.)
"Man, the teams here are so athletic and big," Vanguard coach Joe Wetters said via text message. "It is definitely another level to play teams like this."
Dominique Clifford added 17 points and Carter Milroy grabbed 12 rebounds for the Coursers, who led 43-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
On Thursday, Seneca (Ky.) overcame a late deficit against Vanguard, going on a 20-7 run to end the game.
Mountain Vista 63, Doherty 52
At Greenwood Village: Lucas Moerman had 12 points and 17 rebounds to power Doherty to a slim halftime lead, but a 24-6 Mountain Vista run to start the second half rallied the Golden Eagles past the Spartans in the Cherry Creek Holiday Classic semifinals.
Schafer Reichart added 13 points for Doherty (2-6), which led 28-26 at halftime.
The Spartans complete tournament action at 1 p.m. Saturday against tournament host Cherry Creek.
Denver North 59, James Irwin 57
At James Irwin: Nathaniel Plaisted scored a game-high 28 points, Matthew Skalicky added 14, but James Irwin squandered an early 11-point lead in a nonleague loss to Denver North.
The Jaguars (3-3) led by six points with two minutes to go but couldn't close out the Vikings.
Roaring Fork 54, CSCS 45
At Pagosa Springs: CSCS (5-1) fell for the first time this year after five straight wins.
The Lions will meet tournament-host Pagosa Springs in final-day action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
St. Mary's 74, Bishop Machebeuf 66
At Denver: St. Mary's improved to 6-2 heading into the holiday break, outscoring Machebeuf in three of four quarters in Friday's nonleague win.
The Pirates jumped out to an early lead and held a 38-31 advantage at halftime.
Cherokee Trail 63, Vista Ridge 39
At Greenwood Village: Vista Ridge fell for the second straight day at the Cherry Creek Holiday Classic.
The Wolves (3-6) will meet Thomas Jefferson at 10 a.m. Saturday for seventh place.
Cheyenne Mountain 79, Coronado 50
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain (8-1) ran its winning streak to five games in a nonleague triumph over Coronado (3-7).
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Liberty 52, Bear Creek 33
At Liberty: Lydia Marshall scored a team-high 15 points, and Jenna Smith chipped in 10 as Liberty used a strong first-half performance to earn a nonleague win against Bear Creek.
The Lancers (5-5) led 30-14 at halftime.
Coronado 59, Cheyenne Mountain 44
At Cheyenne Mountain: Coronado (5-5) headed into the holiday break on a four-game winning streak after a nonleague win against Cheyenne Mountain (3-5).
CSCS 57, Roaring Fork 26
At Pagosa Springs: CSCS won its fifth straight to start the season as the Lions dominated from the start, leading 35-15 by halftime.
HOCKEY
Mullen 10, Palmer 5
At Sertich: Zack Swain had two goals and two assists for Palmer (1-5), which couldn't overcome a five-goal deficit in the second period.
Joseph Van Dyk, Isaias Cerda and Brandon Herd also scored goals for the Terrors.
Chatfield 4, Liberty 1
At Honnen: Greg Schendzielos' power-play goal in the third period helped Liberty (2-2) avoid a shutout after spotting Chatfield a four-goal lead.
Summit 10, Woodland Park 1
At Honnen: Summit scored eight unanswered goals before Trace Taranto stopped the bleeding late in the second, but it wasn't nearly enough for Woodland Park (1-4).