ICE HOCKEY
Pine Creek 9, Air Academy 1
At Sertich: The Eagles exploded for five goals in the second period and book-ended that with two goals each in the other two frames as Pine Creek (11-1-1, 6-1 Summit) handled Air Academy (1-10, 0-4 Summit).
After falling 6-2 to Lewis-Palmer on December 17, Pine Creek has reeled off five straight victories. Air Academy’s goal didn’t come until the third period.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 71, Palmer Ridge 59
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (10-2, 2-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) started both halves well on the way to pulling away from Palmer Ridge (4-8, 1-2).
Cheyenne Mountain outscored the Bears 41-24 in the first and third quarters combined. The Indians have been victorious in seven of the last eight contests, dating back to Dec. 11.
Vista Ridge 72, Falcon 47
At Falcon: A massive first half from Vista Ridge (5-7, 2-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) gave Falcon (2-8, 0-3) too big a deficit to mount a comeback.
Vista Ridge posted a 24-point halftime lead, essentially deciding the contest before Falcon was able to mount a small third quarter rally.
After a four-game losing streak, Vista Ridge has won two of its last three games. Falcon has dropped four straight.
St. Mary’s 60, Manitou Springs 56
At St. Mary’s: Despite the Mustangs jumping out to a seven-point lead after the first quarter, Manitou (4-6, 3-1 3A Tri-Peaks) could not hold on against St. Mary’s (8-3, 3-1).
A trio of scorers led the way for St. Mary’s. Senior Eddy Ferrara finished with 19 points, sophomore Luke Stockelman scored 17 and senior Gabe Calhoun added 13 points to go along with nine rebounds.
St. Mary’s has won four of its last five games.
Simla 73, Calhan 36
At Calhan: Simla’s offense went on a tear in the first half, outscoring Calhan (2-6, 0-1 2A Black Forest) 52-18 as the Cubs (5-3, 1-0) cruised to the win.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Simla.
Air Academy 51, Discovery Canyon 44
At Air Academy: The Kadets (7-4, 3-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) took down Discovery Canyon (5-7, 1-2) for Air Academy’s fourth straight win.
Pine Creek 64, Rampart 56
At Rampart: The Rams (2-10, 0-2 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) were within striking distance throughout but Pine Creek (10-1, 2-1) was able to hold them off and seal the victory.
The lone blip on Pine Creek’s schedule so far was a 69-60 defeat at the hands of Fountain-Fort Carson on Jan. 5. The teams will meet again in late January.
Lamar 75, Ellicott 36
At Ellicott: The Thunderhawks (1-6, 0-3 3A Tri-Peaks) couldn’t keep pace with Lamar (8-2, 3-0).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Palmer Ridge 58, Cheyenne Mountain 55
At Cheyenne Mountain: In a game that was tied at halftime and at the end of the third quarter, Palmer Ridge (5-6, 2-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) did just enough in the final frame to beat the Indians (4-7, 1-2).
After falling behind by 10 points after the first quarter, the Bears bounced back to even the score at the half.
Cheyenne Mountain has lost four of its last five games.
Falcon 48, Vista Ridge 18
At Vista Ridge: Though the Wolves (1-11, 0-3 5A/4A Pikes Peak) held a one-point lead after the first quarter, things quickly got out of hand as Falcon (6-6, 1-2) steadily pulled away for the rest of the game.
After scoring eight points in the first quarter, Vista Ridge only scored 10 the rest of the way.
WRESTLING
Palisade 45, Falcon 30
At Falcon: James Brown (120) and Clint Brown (138) both scored victories by fall for Falcon, and three other Falcons won by forfeit, but that was all the scoring Falcon could manage in the defeat to Palisade.
Cheyenne Mountain 41, Lewis-Palmer 30
At Lewis-Palmer: Victories from eight different wrestlers paced the Indians in the win over Lewis-Palmer. Ian Diffendaffter (126), Rick Stark (132), Kevin Hooks (145), Konrad Ziegler (152) and Billy Maddox (160) all won by fall for Cheyenne Mountain.
Lewis-Palmer found success at both ends of the bracket, as Will Bergmann (106), Skyler Hunt (113), Cody Yocom (220) and Dominic Knost (285) recorded victories by fall for the Rangers.