CROSS COUNTRY
Widefield Invitational
At Widefield Community Center: Pine Creek got three top-10 finishes in each race to sweep both team titles.
James Hibbard, Caleb Boutelle and Sean McCauley placed third, fourth, and eighth, respectively, for Pine Creek, which outdistanced Rampart by 16 points. Widefield’s Ryan Outler finished first overall.
In the girls’ race, Lucy Hart (second), Kathryn Hibbard (fourth) and Madelyn Blazo (ninth) paced Pine Creek to an event-best 46 points. TCA finished 10 points behind and was led by individual champion Katie Flaherty.
Rocky Ford Invitational
At Rocky Ford: Emily Hamilton and Loren Ruckmich finished third and fourth, respectively, helping Fountain-Fort Carson take the girls’ team title at Babcock Park.
The Trojans ended with 51 points, 19 better than The Vanguard School, which had the top overall performer from freshman Ella Johnson, who hit the finish line first among the 64 contestants.
In the boys’ race, Fountain-Fort Carson got top-10 finishes from Paul Thomas (fourth), Mercel Kabel (sixth), Jacob Ramirez (eighth) and Anthony Foster (ninth) as the Trojans finished only eight points behind team champ Alamosa.
Arapahoe Warrior Invitational
At deKoevend Park: Fueled by a second-place finish from Tatum Miller, Air Academy claimed the girls’ team title.
SOFTBALL
Arapahoe 7, Pine Creek 4
At Pine Creek: Katie Spieth and Lourdes Martinez drove in runs in the first inning, but Pine Creek couldn’t hold the lead as the Eagles (2-4) fell to Arapahoe in their first game since the tragic death of assistant coach Peyton Riedel early Tuesday.
Kennedy Johnson scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4 in the fourth inning before the Warriors plated two runs in the sixth and added another in the seventh.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Coronado 3
At Holmes Middle School: Katelyn Ralston struck out 16 batters and also went 2 for 3 from the plate with three RBIs as Cheyenne Mountain (4-3) won its third straight, pulling away late by scoring three runs in the seventh inning to hold off Coronado.
Jenna Ruggaber struck out 10 in a complete-game effort for the Cougars (4-6), while Ralston walked one and allowed only three hits.
Rampart 14, Doherty 4 (6 innings)
At Doherty: Caitlyn Davis drove in four runs, Brianna Jennings homered, and Rampart scored four runs in the first inning and never looked back in a run-rule-shortened rout of Doherty to end the Spartans’ three-game winning streak.
Jayda Randall and Kayla Rookey each went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs for the Rams (5-1, 3-0 5A CS Metro), which also got a complete-game effort from Hannah Benoit, who scattered five hits and allowed only two earned runs.
Angelina LoCricchio had Doherty’s only multi-hit effort, going 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI for the Spartans (4-6, 2-2).
Pueblo West 24, Sand Creek 4 (4 innings)
At Sand Creek: Pueblo West rebounded from Thursday’s 12-inning loss to Vista Ridge, scoring virtually at will in a game run-rule-shortened game.
Berthoud 9, Discovery Canyon 6
Kellyville (Okla.) 21, Discovery Canyon 2 (4 innings)
At Erie: Big innings dashed Discovery Canyon twice in second-day action at the Erie Tournament of Champions as Kellyville plated 13 runs in the first inning, and Berthoud later used a seven-run third to erase an early deficit.
Against Berthoud, Corah Ferguson went 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Thunder (1-5), who led 5-2 after two innings.
BOYS’ SOCCER
TCA 2, Palmer Ridge 0
At TCA: Nathan Johns put the game away with a header with four minutes left as TCA (1-1) bounced back from its season-opening loss to Cheyenne Mountain to beat Palmer Ridge (0-3-1).
James Irwin 3, ECA 1
At El Pomar: James Irwin (2-0) stayed undefeated on the season with a nonleague win over Evangelical Christian Academy (1-1).
Manitou Springs 7, Bayfield 1
At Bayfield: Manitou Springs opened its season with a dominating performance at Bayfield (0-3).
VOLLEYBALL
Cedaredge 3, Calhan 0
Calhan 3, Clear Creek 1
Meeker 3, Peyton 0
At Kremmling: Calhan rallied from a set down to knock off Clear Creek to split Friday’s action from the West Grand Tournament.