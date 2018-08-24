CROSS COUNTRY
Cheyenne Mountain Stampede
At Norris-Penrose Event Center: Gus McIntyre, a Palmer junior, hit the finish line first in the 5A boys’ race in the venue that later this year will host the state cross country championships.
McIntyre recorded a time of 16:27.2 minutes, 1.1 seconds better than Ryan Johnson of Legend.
Rampart’s Ben Conlin placed third, while Noah Trautner of Pine Creek placed sixth.
Pine Creek sophomore Lucy Hart took second overall in the 5A girls’ race and was joined soon after by teammate Kathryn Hibbard, who took sixth.
In 4A, Air Academy placed second in both team races. Dillon Powell and Cal Banta placed third and fourth in the boys’ race, while Paige Embaugh took third in the girls’ division.
Peyton hoisted the girls’ team trophy in the 2A division.
Vista Nation XC 2-Mile Invitational
At Highlands Ranch: Palmer Ridge runners Brandon Hippe (fifth) and Logan Bocovich (ninth) highlighted local runners among boys, while Isabella Prosceno took 10th in the girls’ race.
BOYS’ GOLF
Lancer Invite
At Valley Hi Golf Course: Brandon Bervig shot a 2-over-par 74 to take top medalist honors and help Liberty to its second team title this week.
On Tuesday, the Lancers took team honors at the Terror Invite at Patty Jewett Golf Course.
Lucas Howell (78) and Tyler Barcelon (79) followed Bervig for Liberty.
Other top rounds were registered by Liam O’Halloran and Ben Devolve of TCA (76), with 77s carded by Rampart’s Owen Crispen, along with Andrew Merz of Coronado, Fill Gilkes of Palmer and Ryan Beckman of TCA.
SOFTBALL
Widefield 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 2 (4 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Dana Atencio and Jamie Tedder had three RBIs apiece, and Hannah Hall allowed just one hit over four innings as Widefield (2-2) run-ruled Fountain-Fort Carson (2-4).
Shawnee Phillips drove in both runs for the Trojans.
Widefield later fell to Pueblo County, 12-1 in five innings.
Denver South 16, Lewis-Palmer 4
At Fountain-Fort Carson: McKinzie Wade launched a pair of home runs and added three RBIs for Lewis-Palmer (2-4), which also lost an 18-1 decision to Pueblo West earlier in the day.
Grand Junction Central 13, Elizabeth 5
At Fort Collins: A 10-run second inning was too much to overcome as Elizabeth (2-2) fell to Grand Junction Central at the Colorado Women’s Sports Fund Association tournament.
Rampart 17, Air Academy 10
At Air Academy: Brianna Jennings and Caitlyn Davis each drove in four runs as Rampart took the lead for good with an eight-run fourth inning to lead the Rams (2-0) past Air Academy (2-4) in a nonleague game.
Hanna Benoit tossed a complete game for Rampart, scattering eight hits and allowing eight earned runs.
Mesa Ridge 11, Coronado 10
At Mesa Ridge: Kylee Bunnell had three RBIs, Elena Reed went 3 for 4, and Isabella Quintana tossed three innings of shutout relief as Mesa Ridge (3-3) blew an early four-run lead but rallied late to top Coronado (3-3).
Solena Ornelas and Aubree Krupp drove in two runs apiece for the Grizzlies, who led 6-2 after two innings, then pushed across a run in the fifth to break a 10-all tie.
Vista Ridge 19, Liberty 2 (4 innings)
At Vista Ridge: A 13-run third inning broke open a close game as Vista Ridge (2-1) rolled past Liberty (1-3).
Sasha Lewis and Morgan Ward scored runs as Liberty took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning before a six-run outburst for the Wolves in their half of the first.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Columbine 6, Palmer 0
At Lakewood: Palmer (1-1) couldn’t keep up with Columbine, falling behind 2-0 by halftime in a nonleague setback to the Rebels.
Doherty 3, Woodland Park 0
At Garry Berry Stadium: Cameron Wheeler scored twice, and Logan Raulie added another as Doherty blanked Woodland Park in the season opener for both teams.
Benicio Salguero, Gavin Ortiz and Shwan Sharif each had two saves in net for the Spartans.