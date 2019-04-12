TRACK AND FIELD
PPAC Championships
At CSU-Pueblo: Palmer Ridge swept both team titles behind individual crowns from Jaydes Warwick (boys’ 300-meter hurdles), Elijah Inama (boys’ long jump), Anthony Rosenstrauch (boys’ discus), Anna Busath (girls’ 800), Grace Szucs (girls’ pole vault) and both 1,600-meter relay teams.
Ashlyn Ventimiglia took first in the girls’ 200 and 400 for Cheyenne Mountain, which took second in boys’ and girls’ team standings. The Indians took first in the girls’ 400, 800 and 800 sprint relays.
This marked the second year the PPAC meet was staged in Pueblo after unpredictable weather plagued the event in northern Colorado Springs venues in most seasons since the league was founded in the 2012-13 academic year.
Petrelli and Hunt Invitational
At Garry Berry: Pine Creek’s Charles Nnantah Jr. took first in the 200 dash and 110 hurdles to help the Eagles to a slim, four-point title over Doherty in the final standings.
Rampart outdistanced Coronado by 8.5 points in the girls’ standings.
Leilani Washington of Doherty swept the hurdles events in girls’ action, and Canon City’s Brendan Young took first in the boys’ high jump and long jump.
BASEBALL
Pine Creek 11-9, Doherty 0-1
At Doherty: Riley Cornelio tossed a five-inning, two-hit shutout in the opener and added two hits, and Kyle Moran had four combined RBIs and struck out seven in six innings in the nightcap as Pine Creek (6-5, 3-0 4A/5A CS Metro) swept Doherty (2-10, 0-2).
Discovery Canyon 15, Widefield 0 (4 innings)
At Widefield: Mason Pastorella went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Garrett Behm drove in three runs, and Mike Sinchak and Bobby Demoss combined for a four-inning no-hitter of Widefield.
Ethan Hall added a 3-for-3 performance with four runs scored for Discovery Canyon (6-6).
St. Mary’s 1-2, Lamar 0-0
At Grace Center: Eddie Romo tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout in the opener, then added two doubles in the second game to support a combined shutout from Anthony Depner and Sam Baldwin as St. Mary’s (11-4, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks) swept Lamar with consecutive shutouts.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 7, Evergreen 6
At Evergreen: Grant Rodny had four goals, Mark Garrett added two more, and Justin Ballard had the eventual game-winner as Air Academy held off Evergreen in nonleague action for the Kadets' fifth straight win.
“We actually love being on the road and play well,” Kadets coach Ethan Hilberg said. “It has its challenges for the coaching staff and logistics, but the boys always respond well.”
Landon Baker and Pater Steigerwald added assists for the Kadets (6-3).
Kent Denver 13, Lewis-Palmer 7
At Don Breese Stadium: Kent Denver, the 5A runner-up last season, made short work of Lewis-Palmer (2-7, 2-2 South Suburban).
The Sun Devils led 9-2 at halftime.
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Lutheran 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: James LaCerte, Wiley Burkett and Cole Mika each netted three goals in Cheyenne Mountain’s nonleague victory over Lutheran as the Indians (8-2, 3-0 4A Southern) remained unbeaten in league play.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 19, Palmer Ridge 13
At Cheyenne Mountain: Nicole Beaulieu scored eight goals, and Rylie Maready added four goals and four assists to lead Cheyenne Mountain past Palmer Ridge.
On Tuesday, the Indians (4-4, 2-0 Southern) host Pine Creek (8-1, 2-0) in an early season showdown.
Pine Creek 24, Rampart 1
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek (8-1, 2-0 Southern) matched a season high for goals, scoring 17 in the first half in a rout of Rampart (1-4, 1-1).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Air Academy 2, Liberty 0
At Air Academy: Liza Louthan and Baylee Barnes scored for Air Academy, which ran its winning streak to three games as the Kadets (6-3, 3-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak) shut out Liberty (6-2) to end the Lancers’ six-game winning streak.
F-FC 6, Sierra 1
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Three goals in each half powered Fountain-Fort Carson (6-2) past Sierra (0-8).