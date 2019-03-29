GIRLS’ TENNIS
Western Slope Open
At Grand Junction: Skip Wells had already witnessed history, and the day was only halfway over at the Western Slope Open, held at Colorado Mesa University’s Elliott Tennis Center and Canyon View Park.
“For the first time in our eight years playing this tournament, we have all seven positions in the semifinals in the championship bracket,” the Palmer Ridge girls’ tennis coach wrote via email during a rain/snow delay that stopped action early Friday afternoon.
By the time the action resumed and eventually concluded, the Bears had advanced six spots into Saturday’s finals of the event, which was postponed from earlier this month after rain halted action, the first adjustment in 30 years of the tournament.
Singles players Keelie Bennett, Bali Fitzpatrick and Tessa Rothwell will play for titles Saturday, starting at 9:15 a.m., as will the doubles teams of Kate Douglas/Miranda Hauke (No. 2), Haley Karlen/Abby Kugler (No. 3) and Katie Betz/Charlotte Hauke (No. 4).
The No. 1 doubles team of Jocelyn Romero/Lyna Truong will play for third place on Saturday morning.
Palmer Ridge is among 11 schools in the tournament, which also has players from Poudre, Grandview, Denver West, Montrose, Steamboat Springs, Durango, Pueblo West, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Grand Junction Central.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 5, Santa Fe Prep 1
At Santa Fe, N.M.: Cole Gramlich scored three goals, and Pine Creek didn’t allow a goal over the final three quarters as the Eagles ended a victorious, two-game spring-break trip to New Mexico by beating Santa Fe Prep.
“Getting kids to practice over spring break is tough, and it’s was one of the biggest reasons we took this trip,” Pine Creek coach Dennis Rego said. “It’s the first time we’ve done this. When we come back, we get right into league play, and we’re in a tough league with Regis, Kent (Denver) and Colorado Academy. It’s nice to get out of here with a couple of wins.”
Matt Weis and Peyton Wilson added goals for Pine Creek, which led 2-1 after one quarter and added goals in each of the final three stanzas.
“We’re such a young team, but we just want to make ourselves better every game,” Rego said. “More importantly, it’s good to get those grinder games where the team has to come together and play as a team.”
On Tuesday, the Eagles (3-2) downed Sandia Prep of Albuquerque, 13-2.
TRACK AND FIELD
Mickey Dunn Invitational
At Grand Junction: Palmer Ridge’s Madissyn Moore (100 and 200 meters) and Jaydes Warwick (110 and 300 hurdles) each won two heats to automatically qualify for Saturday’s finals during action at Stocker Stadium.
Earlier in the day at Grand Junction High School, Palmer Ridge sophomore Grace Szucs won the title in pole vault with an effort of 10 feet, 2 inches.
Palmer Ridge is the lone Pikes Peak region entrant among 19 schools competing in the annual event, which resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Other top performances turned in by Bears athletes came from Scott Hardman (third in boys’ pole vault); Nathan Lemke and Alex Falk (fourth and seventh, respectively, in boys’ discus); and Abigail Dall (eighth in girls’ discus).