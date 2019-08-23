Cross Country
Cheyenne Mountain Stampede
At Norris-Penrose Event Center: Palmer’s Gus McIntyre won his second straight Stampede, finishing with a time of 16:31.90, 20.60 ahead of second-place Ben Conlin of Rampart. Liberty’s Caleb Mann (16:59.90) was fourth and Palmer’s Wesley Wright (17:07.70) was fifth. Palmer was first as a team among 5A boys, with Liberty third and Rampart fourth.
On the 5A girls’ side, Pine Creek’s Lauren Boutelle finished in 20:02.80, good for third place.
In 4A, host Cheyenne Mountain was first among boys’ teams, with sophomores Erik Le Roux (16:24.60) and Nicholas Huger (16:39.20) on the heels of first-place finisher Matthew Mettler of Air Academy (6:15.40). The Indians’ girls were fourth, led by Hope Stark (19:25.60). Air Academy took first.
Ellicott sophomore Jodzuel Juarez (16:49.60) was first in 2A boys, and Colorado Springs School senior Kate Griffin (21:51.40) finished second for the girls.
Field Hockey
Mountain Vista 2, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Mountain Vista: The Indians got within one in the second half but dropped their first game of the season. They face a quick turnaround before taking on Palmer Ridge Saturday at 1 p.m.
Softball
Liberty 10, Palmer Ridge 9
At Liberty: The Lancers (2-2, 1-0 5A CS Metro) escaped a 5-0 hole and used a four-run sixth inning to scrape by the Bears.
Liberty freshman Faith Evans remained red-hot, finishing with 2 RBIs and a home run. She has homers on back-to-back days. Megan Dickinson, who picked up the win on the mound, and Allison Davis each drove in two more for the Lancers.
Sara Lynch led the way for Palmer Ridge (1-1) with 4 hits and 2 RBIs, and absorbed the loss.
Regis Jesuit 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 5
Broomfield 14, Fountain Fort Carson 1 (5 innings)
Loveland: The Trojans (0-2) dropped a pair of nonconference games at the Loveland Softball Showcase.
Fountain-Fort Carson junior Torie Bass had a combined three hits. Shawnee Phillips knocked in her team’s only run in the fourth inning of the latter game.
Coronado 15, The Classical Academy 0 (3 innings)
Boys’ Soccer
Vista Ridge 2, Dakota Ridge 1
The Wolves scored a goal in each half of their season debut.
Volleyball
Highland 2, Ellicott 0
Rocky Ford 2, Ellicott 0