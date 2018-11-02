VOLLEYBALL
3A
Region 5
Manitou Springs 3, SkyView 0
Sterling 3, SkyView 0
Sterling 3, Manitou Springs 2
At Manitou Springs: No. 5 Manitou Springs swept SkyView Academy but later fell in five sets to Sterling to end its season at 19-5.
The Mustangs dropped the first two sets to Sterling but stayed alive, winning consecutive sets by scores of 29-27 and 25-23 before falling 16-14 in the decisive fifth set.
5A
Region 5
Fossil Ridge 3, Legend 0
Legend 3, Doherty 1
Fossil Ridge 3, Doherty 0
At Fort Collins: Doherty (15-10), the No. 20 seed, took an early lead over Legend, but lost the next three sets and later was swept by host Fossil Ridge.
Region 12
Ralston Valley 3, Liberty 0
Rock Canyon 3, Liberty 1
At Arvada: No. 25 Liberty (15-10) started the day with a three-set loss to host Ralston Valley and later took a set in a four-set defeat to Rock Canyon.
2A
Region 1
Yuma 3, Crowley County 0
Peyton 3, Crowley County 1
Yuma 3, Peyton 0
At Yuma: No. 24 Peyton (17-8) was no match for host and top-ranked Yuma in the finale, losing in three sets after earlier topping Crowley County in four sets.
Peyton lost a 25-14, 25-11, 25-4 decision in the finale.
Region 2
Denver Christian 3, Calhan 0
Paonia 3, Calhan 0
Denver Christian 3, Paonia 0
At Denver: No. 35 Calhan was swept by host Denver Christian and Paonia to end the season at 10-15.
Region 12
CSS 3, Union Colony 0
Holly 3, CSS 0
Holly 3, Union Colony 2
At Greeley: No. 25 Colorado Springs School (15-10) started play with an upset of host and No. 12-ranked Union Colony, but the Kodiaks couldn’t keep it going later in a three-set loss to eventual region-champ Holly.