PREP VOLLEYBALL
File, The Gazette

 Isaiah J. Downing
VOLLEYBALL

3A

Region 5

Manitou Springs 3, SkyView 0

Sterling 3, SkyView 0

Sterling 3, Manitou Springs 2

At Manitou Springs: No. 5 Manitou Springs swept SkyView Academy but later fell in five sets to Sterling to end its season at 19-5.

The Mustangs dropped the first two sets to Sterling but stayed alive, winning consecutive sets by scores of 29-27 and 25-23 before falling 16-14 in the decisive fifth set.

5A

Region 5

Fossil Ridge 3, Legend 0

Legend 3, Doherty 1

Fossil Ridge 3, Doherty 0

At Fort Collins: Doherty (15-10), the No. 20 seed, took an early lead over Legend, but lost the next three sets and later was swept by host Fossil Ridge.

Region 12

Ralston Valley 3, Liberty 0

Rock Canyon 3, Liberty 1

At Arvada: No. 25 Liberty (15-10) started the day with a three-set loss to host Ralston Valley and later took a set in a four-set defeat to Rock Canyon.

2A

Region 1

Yuma 3, Crowley County 0

Peyton 3, Crowley County 1

Yuma 3, Peyton 0

At Yuma: No. 24 Peyton (17-8) was no match for host and top-ranked Yuma in the finale, losing in three sets after earlier topping Crowley County in four sets.

Peyton lost a 25-14, 25-11, 25-4 decision in the finale.

Region 2

Denver Christian 3, Calhan 0

Paonia 3, Calhan 0

Denver Christian 3, Paonia 0

At Denver: No. 35 Calhan was swept by host Denver Christian and Paonia to end the season at 10-15.

Region 12

CSS 3, Union Colony 0

Holly 3, CSS 0

Holly 3, Union Colony 2

At Greeley: No. 25 Colorado Springs School (15-10) started play with an upset of host and No. 12-ranked Union Colony, but the Kodiaks couldn’t keep it going later in a three-set loss to eventual region-champ Holly.

