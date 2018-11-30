BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 58, Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 56
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Javonte Johnson scored a team-high 26 points, and Will Louis hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to keep Cheyenne Mountain undefeated in three games.
Nicholas Bassett added 11 points for the Indians, who squandered an early 10-point lead.
Lewis-Palmer 60, Centaurus 46
At Golden: Joel Scott led all scorers with 27 points, and Noel Baca and Tre McCullough added 12 each as Lewis-Palmer advanced to the championship game of the D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Classic.
The Rangers (2-0) will meet Holy Family (2-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Golden.
On Friday, Lewis-Palmer outscored Centaurus 29-15 over the second and third quarters to open up a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
F-FC 76, Pueblo South 26
At Fountain-Fort Carson: James Sanders and Keyshawn Maltbia scored 16 points each, and Fountain-Fort Carson scored 24 of the game’s first 27 points in blowing out Pueblo South.
Rashon Barron added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (1-1), who led 47-13 at halftime and shot 52 percent from the floor.
Palmer 62, Pueblo Central 41
At Pueblo Central: Isaiah Robinson led all scorers with 23 points, and Darien Meyers added 17 points and 15 rebounds to help Palmer down Pueblo Central at the Pueblo County Boys Holiday Tournament.
The Terrors (1-1) started fast, leading 14-5 after one quarter and maintaining that nine-point lead into halftime at 26-17.
Pueblo West 62, TCA 53
At Pueblo Central: Kade Walker and Jackson Tanton each scored 14 points, but a 6-0 run by Pueblo West early in the fourth quarter snapped a 46-46 tie and boosted the Cyclones past TCA (1-1) in action from the Pueblo County Boys Holiday Tournament.
Vanguard 82, Delta 62
At Arvada: Seth Fuqua poured in 31 points to lead four scorers in double figures as The Vanguard School powered past Delta in first-day action at the Faith Christian Invitational.
Joseph Padilla scored 15 points, Dominique Clifford added 11 and Carter Milroy chipped in with 10 for the Coursers (1-0), who turned an early two-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead following a 28-16 run in the second quarter.
Sierra 51, Pueblo East 48
At Golden: Eddie Whitmore scored 18 points, Imani Grigsby added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Sierra (2-1) held off Pueblo East in a consolation game at the D’Evelyn/Golden Preview Tournament.
Peyton 49, Hayden 20
At Kiowa: Brennan Meyers scored a game-high 19 points, and Peyton broke open a close game with a 20-2 run in the third quarter as the Panthers beat Hayden in first-day action from the Kiowa Invitational.
Brendon Younger added 10 points for the Panthers (1-1), who led 17-13 at halftime.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty 56, Arvada West 44
At Highlands Ranch: Lydia Marshall scored 19 points, Taylor Gossage added 11, and Liberty pulled away late, outscoring Arvada West 21-11 in the fourth quarter to earn a consolation-round victory at the Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tournament.
The Lancers will close out tournament play at 2 p.m. Saturday against D’Evelyn.
CSCS 61, Calhan 15
At CSCS: Megan Engesser hit seven 7-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points to power Colorado Springs Christian School to a rout of Calhan in the season opener for both teams.
Rachel Ingram and Corrie Anderson added 15 and 13 points, respectively, for the Lions, who made 13 3-pointers on the night and stormed out to a 38-9 lead by halftime.
Jenni Ellis led the Bulldogs with six points.
Palmer 47, Pueblo East 33
At Palmer: Sanee’ Cates led all scorers with 18 points as Palmer pulled away in the second half to beat Pueblo East for the Terrors’ first win of the season.
Palmer (1-1) outscored the Eagles 31-20 in the second half.
Legend 47, Doherty 44
At Parker: A 15-8 surge in the fourth quarter lifted Legend to a come-from-behind victory over Doherty (0-1), which led 36-32 after three quarters.
Manitou Springs 52, Faith Christian 31
At Arvada: Manitou Springs started the season on a strong note, beating tournament-host Faith Christian to move into Saturday’s final.
The Mustangs (1-0) will meet Delta at 3 p.m. Saturday for the championship.
Peyton 50, Hayden 25
At Kiowa: Kayleigh Mannering’s 15 points led three scorers in double figures as Peyton led from the start in an opening-round win in the Kiowa Invitational.
Skylar Botos and Sarah Anderson added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Panthers (1-1).
Air Academy 54, Holy Family 39
At Air Academy: Air Academy (2-0) started the game on a 15-0 run and never looked back as the Kadets cruised past Holy Family.
Pueblo West 64, Cheyenne Mountain 43
At Pueblo West: Cheyenne Mountain kept it close for a half before high-powered Pueblo West used a 19-6 third-quarter run to pull away from the Indians (0-2).
The Cyclones led 28-24 at halftime.
Pueblo South 56, Discovery Canyon 29
At Palmer: Pueblo West, last season’s 4A runner-up, showed its might on both ends of the floor in a convincing win over Discovery Canyon (1-1) in the Palmer Tip Off Tournament.
HOCKEY
Summit 9, Cheyenne Mountain 6
At Breckenridge: Scott Sullivan scored twice and helped Cheyenne Mountain build a four-goal lead early in the second period, but Summit stormed back to score the game’s last seven goals to stun the Indians.
When Sullivan set up Gavin Weed for an even-strength goal 6:28 into the second period, Cheyenne Mountain held a 6-2 lead. By the end of the period, however, Summit had taken a 7-6 lead.
Sawyer Haas and Chayse Heffler also scored goals for the Indians.