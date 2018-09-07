FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty 4, Dakota Ridge 0
At D20 Stadium: The Lancers and Eagles kept it close in the first half after Liberty took a 1-0 lead, but then the Lancers added three in the second to notch their first win and blank the Eagles (1-2-1) in the process.
Kylan McCulloch came up with the hat trick, while teammate Olivia Ruth added a goal and an assist of her own. Haley Edge had three saves for the Lancers (1-2-1).
BOYS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Jefferson Academy 0
At UCCS: The Lions scored twice in the first half and never looked back, adding one more in the second half to blank the winless Jaguars (0-5). Kenley Smith, Sean Capps and Noah Banderas all scored for the Lions, and Smith and Banderas also came up with assists. The Lions improved to 3-1.
Canon City 6, The Vanguard School 1
At The Vanguard School: Six players scored goals for Canon City as the Tigers won their first game in decisive fashion.
Kyle Smith, Ranger Bolton, Logan Slater, David Secker, Steven Bottenfield and Brayton Sickler all found the back of the net, while Jordan Ovnicek, Bolton, Slater and Travis Bonney all had assists. John Crawford played 70 minutes in the net and had nine saves. Canon City moved to 1-5 and Vanguard fell to 0-3.
Woodland Park 7, Palmer 1
At Garry Berry Stadium: Woodland Park put on a show early after scoring five goals in the first half which proved to be more than enough to take down Palmer. The Panthers added two more in the second for good measure. The Panthers improved to 2-1 and the Terrors fell to 1-2.
SOFTBALL
Woodland Park 6, Palisade 3
At Berthoud: Jada Boddy and Dani Thrailkill each drove in two runs and Lena Knapp drove in another as the Panthers redeemed an earlier loss to Falcon at a tournament in Berthoud. The Panthers improved to 4-8.
Mountain Vista 13, Liberty 3
At Aurora: Liberty played three games at the Dave Sanders Memorial Tournament on Friday and fell in each game. Before playing Mountain Vista, the Lancers (1-9) lost 20-0 to Holy Family and later fell 15-0 to Grand Junction.
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Widefield 0
At Runyon Field: The Indians took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning before scoring three in the sixth to defeat the Gladiators (4-4) at a tournament in Pueblo. Cheyenne Mountain (6-4) fell 4-1 to Mesa Ridge in their second game on Friday.
Palmer Ridge 13, The Classical Academy 12
At Runyon Field: The Bears (4-3) scored seven runs in the first to take a 7-2 lead over TCA, but the Titans scored seven of their own in the second to take a one run lead over the Bears after two innings. Palmer Ridge added five more runs before TCA (2-8) tried to rally but came up one run short in the tournament game in Pueblo. Later in the day the Bears fell to Widefield 8-2 and TCA fell 22-1 to Pueblo County.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Liberty 5, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Lewis-Palmer: Lewis-Palmer’s Reece Colson won a three-set grind over Liberty’s Kyle Morse in No. 1 singles, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, but it was Liberty who came out on top as the Lancers improved to 3-2. The Rangers fell to 0-6.
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Coronado 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Joey Geisz won a close first set but fell in the second set before defeating Coronado’s Reilly Fredell in the third to win the No. 1 singles match. Cheyenne Mountain’s Oliver Muhl defeated Coronado’s Jackson Shaeffer in No. 3 singles in the only other match of the day to go to three sets. The Indians won their fourth consecutive match to improve to 6-1. The Cougars fell to 3-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Vista 3, Coronado 0
At Mountain Vista: Becca Rugg and Maycie Rogers each had six kills, but their efforts weren’t enough as Mountain Vista (2-1) got the best of the Cougars (1-3) in a nonconference matchup.