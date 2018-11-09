FOOTBALL
8-Man
Quarterfinals
Pikes Peak Christian 29, West Grand 28
At Pikes Peak Christian: Tommy Harmon’s 37-yard field goal in the game’s final minute lifted No. 8 Pikes Peak Christian to a stunning upset of previously undefeated and top-seeded West Grand.
The game-winning kick ended a clutch drive following a punt as the Mustangs (10-1) were unable to run out the clock following a defensive stand near midfield.
“We’ve kicked a lot of extra points, but not any field goals, so I was kind of peeking through one eye,” coach Kelvin Thorne said. “I knew Tommy had the leg, and after West Grand called timeout, we settled out guys down, and he blasted it through.”
A 15-yard touchdown run from Luis Dominguez, coupled with a Collin Warren 2-point conversion catch from Jakob Buller, gave West Grand a 28-26 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Jackson Thorne tossed touchdown passes to Tommy Harmon and Hudson Grant in the second half as the Eagles (10-1) rallied from an early 12-point deficit to advance to the state semifinals.
Pikes Peak Christian will face the winner of Saturday’s matchup between Rangely and Hoehne.
West Grand beat the same Eagles team 52-2 on Sept. 22, 2017.
First Round
4A
Loveland 45, Rampart 14
At Ray Patterson Field: No. 15 Rampart couldn’t overcome key early mistakes and a 14-point hole as undefeated and No. 2-seeded Loveland pulled away, thanks to four touchdown runs from Zach Weinmaster.
Loveland (11-0) took advantage of two early Rampart fumbles — the first on a bobbled punt snap and the latter returned 70 yards for a touchdown by Michael Lewis — to set the tone for a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Chris Yoo’s 8-yard touchdown run brought the Rams to within 14-7 with three minutes left in the first half, but Loveland responded with 10 late points for a 24-7 advantage heading into intermission.
Yoo added a 26-yard score in the second third quarter for the Rams (7-4).
VOLLEYBALL
3A State
CSCS 3, Alamosa 1
At Denver Coliseum: No. 6 CSCS dealt second-seeded Alamosa its first loss of the season to secure a berth in one of Saturday’s 3A semifinals.
The Lions (24-4) spotted the Mean Moose (26-1) a one-set lead, dropping a 25-23 decision before rolling off wins of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-23 to win their sixth straight.
“We had ended on such a high note the night before (a five-set win over University late Thursday), that they were pretty tired and sore, and we had a long holding pattern,” sixth-year Lions coach Lori Currier said. “I don’t know that we came out as strong as we should have, but we were able to refocus. I don’t know how they flipped the switch, but they did.”
CSCS will meet the winner of Saturday morning’s elimination match between No. 3 University and fourth-seeded Platte Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday. CSCS knocked off University in five sets on Thursday.
The Lions, who had a six-year-run of state titles from 2004-09, will make their first state semifinals appearance since 2016.
4A State
Lewis-Palmer 3, Longmont 1
At Denver Coliseum: Two-time and reigning defending 4A state champion Lewis-Palmer (26-1) dropped its first set to a 4A opponent this season but managed to take out Longmont in four, 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 25-12.
The Rangers, who dropped a five-set match to 5A Chaparral on Sept. 4, fell to Chaparral on Sept. 4 and haven’t dropped a match since, losing a set to Valor Christian twice and winning a five-setter against Cherokee Trail, another 5A program, on Sept. 11.
The Rangers take the court at noon Saturday against the survivor of the elimination match between Evergreen and Holy Family.
Discovery Canyon 3, Mead 2
At Denver Coliseum: Discovery Canyon (25-4) stayed alive, outlasting Mead in five sets late Friday in 4A elimination-bracket action.
The Thunder, who won the first set 25-22, dropped the next two but forced a fifth with a 25-14 triumph. Discovery Canyon prevailed in the fifth, 15-10.
The Thunder will meet Longmont in an elimination game at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Discovery Canyon 3, Palmer Ridge 1
At Denver Coliseum: Discovery Canyon (24-3) won its first match at state in program history, eliminating Pikes Peak Athletic Conference foe Palmer Ridge (18-9) in four sets.
The Thunder (24-3) took the first two sets, 25-21 and 26-24 and, after dropping a 11-25 decision, recovered to close out the Bears with a 25-21 result in the fourth.
Mead 3, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Denver Coliseum: Cheyenne Mountain dropped the final two sets and had its season end in a contender’s bracket loss to Mead.
The Indians (13-15) quickly fell behind after a 25-8 loss in the first set but squared the match after a 29-27 win in the second set, only to drop the next two, 25-16 and 25-23.