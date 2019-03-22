GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lewis-Palmer 1, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Jessica Allen’s goal 13:54 into the first half gave Lewis-Palmer (2-2-1) the lead for good as the Rangers held off previously undefeated Pueblo Centennial (3-1).
James Irwin 4, ECA 0
At James Irwin: James Irwin (3-1) bounced back from a loss to CSCS on March 12, scoring four goals in the second half to pull away from Evangelical Christian Academy.
Greeley Central 3, Mitchell 0
At Greeley: Mitchell (2-3) lost its second straight game in a nonconference setback to Greeley Central.
BASEBALL
Coronado 11, Greeley West 10
At Coronado: Graehame Webb doubled, tripled and drove in five runs, and Coronado (1-2) rallied for five runs in the seventh inning to beat Greeley West in first-day action from the Cougars Adidas Slugfest.
F-FC 12, Widefield 12
At Fountain-Fort Carson: As daylight ran dim, Braydon Smith’s three-run, inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning brought Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1-1) to a stalemate with Widefield.
Widefield (0-7-1) managed only four hits but took advantage of 14 walks as the Gladiators built a 12-9 lead in the fifth inning.
Peyton 17, Las Animas 2 (4 innings)
Peyton 16, Centauri 0 (4 innings)
At Las Animas: Josh Gonzales went a combined 5 for 5 with three RBIs to lead a balanced attack as Peyton (2-0) opened the season with a doubleheader rout at a tournament in Las Animas.
Manitou Springs 17, Olathe 2 (4 innings)
At Manitou Springs: Raymond McCaskey drove in two runs and tossed a complete-game, three-hitter as Manitou Springs made quick work of Olathe.
Joey Allen added three RBIs for the Mustangs (3-1), who scored 17 unanswered runs after spotting Olathe (0-4) a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Calhan 18, John Mall 0 (6 innings)
Calhan 20, Center 0 (3 innings)
At Las Animas: Joe Hayes struck out 16 John Mall batters en route to a six-inning no-hitter, then Brayden Dillingham tossed a one-hit shutout in the second game and added a triple and four RBIs to power Calhan (4-2) to a doubleheader sweep.
Palmer 19, Mitchell 1 (4 innings)
At Mitchell: Kody Woods doubled and drove in two runs, and Matthew New struck out seven batters to help Palmer snap a season-opening, five-game slide in a blowout of Mitchell (0-4).
Pine Creek 18, Legend 13
At Pine Creek: Braden Dedrick went 3 for 5 with five RBIs and Riley Cornelio drove in four runs as Pine Creek built a big lead and held off Legend.
The Eagles (2-1) led 17-1 in the fifth inning, then Legend started its comeback by scoring seven runs.
Green Mountain 14, Mesa Ridge 1 (5 innings)
At Lakewood: Mesa Ridge (1-8) grabbed an early lead but allowed the next 14 runs in a nonleague loss to Green Mountain.
Dawson School 10, CSCS 4
At Grace Center: Dawson School scored five runs in the seventh inning to pull away from CSCS in action from the Pirate Spring Invitational tournament.
Matt Johnson, Joseph Dugan and Caleb Smith drove in runs in the sixth inning as the Lions (3-2) pulled to within 5-4.
St. Mary’s 12, Buena Vista 0 (5 innings)
At Grace Center: Anthony Depner tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out six, and St. Mary’s (5-2) took advantage of six Buena Vista errors to score 12 unearned runs as the Pirates beat the Demons.
Depner also batted 3-for-3.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ralston Valley 14, Pine Creek 3
At Arvada: Pine Creek (1-2) lost its second straight in a nonleague loss to Ralston Valley.
Legend 14, Lewis-Palmer 7
At EchoPark Stadium: Lewis-Palmer (1-4) couldn’t win its second straight as Legend dominated the Rangers.
Telluride 7, St. Mary’s 6
At Grace Center: St. Mary’s (4-2) fell to Telluride as the Pirates’ two-game winning streak came to an end.