BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 96, Coronado 72
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Keyshawn Maltbia led five scorers in double figures with 23 points as Fountain-Fort Carson clinched its first league title since 2012-13.
Rashon Barron (19), Isaac Berrier (13), Treshawn Taylor (11) and Keiton Beck (10) also had major contributions for the Trojans (15-6, 9-1 4A/5A CS Metro), who hit a season-high in points.
Bryce McKee had a team-high 18 points for Coronado (6-15, 3-7).
Air Academy 65, Cheyenne Mountain 51
At Air Academy: Justin Graham scored 10 of his game-high 25 points during a pivotal 20-5 run in the second quarter to power Air Academy past Cheyenne Mountain to stop the Indians’ winning streak at five games.
Gabe Beal added 18 points for the Kadets (12-9, 7-5 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Javonte Johnson scored 22 points to lead Cheyenne Mountain (17-4, 9-3).
Lewis-Palmer 64, Palmer Ridge 41
At Palmer Ridge: Joel Scott and Ethan Forrester each scored 13 points as Lewis-Palmer roared to a 23-4 lead and routed Palmer Ridge to remain perfect on the season.
Matthew Ragsdale added 11 for the Rangers (21-0, 12-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak), who led 37-17 at halftime.
Anthony Rosenstrauch scored nine points to lead Palmer Ridge (7-14, 4-8).
Vista Ridge 76, Sand Creek 62
At Vista Ridge: Payton Kaiser dropped in a season-high 27 points, and Vista Ridge took command with a 24-10 second-quarter run as the Wolves beat their District 49 rival.
Peter Hilts added 15 for Vista Ridge (8-13, 5-7 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Markus Ramirez paced the Scorpions (8-13, 4-8) with 24 points.
TCA 59, Mesa Ridge 41
At Mesa Ridge: Kade Walker scored a game-high 19 points, and TCA used a dominating second-half performance to pull away from Mesa Ridge.
Tyler Trogstad added 11 points for the Titans (15-6, 11-3 4A CS Metro), who trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Grizzlies 35-14 over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Richard Roberds scored 14 points to lead Mesa Ridge (6-15, 4-9).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 68, TCA 62 (2OT)
At The Classical Academy: Serin Dunne scored a team-high 29 points and Monet Hubbard added 10 as Mesa Ridge outlasted TCA in a double-overtime thriller for the Grizzlies’ 14th straight victory.
Kylie Lenberg pulled down 14 rebounds for Mesa Ridge (17-3, 14-0 4A CS Metro), which led by as many as 12 in the first half.
Kaitlin Walters had a team-high 21 points to pace the Titans (15-6, 10-4), who forced overtime and double-overtime with late baskets.
Widefield 48, Elizabeth 42
At Widefield: Aaliyah Ricketts became Widefield’s all-time leading scorer with 1,209 points in helping the Gladiators (8-13, 6-8 4A CS Metro) to a win over Elizabeth (2-19, 0-14) on senior night.
The previous record was set by Shana Coleman in 2001.
F-FC 59, Coronado 41
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Samiyah Worrell led all scorers with 25 points, and Fountain-Fort Carson (17-4, 9-1 4A/5A CS Metro) broke open a close game by outscoring Coronado (9-12, 4-6 4A/5A CS Metro) by a 34-17 margin between the second and third quarters for the Trojans’ sixth consecutive win.
F-FC (17-4, 9-1) held a 12-9 lead after one quarter but upped the advantage to 30-18 by halftime.
Doherty 66, Palmer 40
At Wasson: Brionna McBride scored 18 points and Payton Sterk added 11 to help Doherty pull away from Palmer.
The Spartans (14-7, 10-1 4A/5A CS Metro) broke open a close game with a 20-7 run in the second quarter.
Palmer fell to 5-17, 1-10.
Discovery Canyon 57, Falcon 39
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon (12-9, 8-4 4A/5A Pikes Peak) scored 28 of the game’s first 31 points and was never threatened in a rout of Falcon (8-13, 3-9).
Manitou Springs 65, Florence 24
At Florence: Manitou Springs (12-6, 7-2 3A Tri-Peaks) won its second straight by dominating Florence.
WRESTLING
Cheyenne Mountain 44, Coronado 27
At Cheyenne Mountain: Nicholas Grizales (106 pounds), Kevyn McCarthy (182) and Nico Gagliardi (220) had pins for Cheyenne Mountain, and the Indians also picked up 18 quick points on forfeits in a dual win over Coronado
KJ Kearns (170), Elijah Border (195) and Angel Flores (132) picked up wins by fall for the Cougars.