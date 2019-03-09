BASKETBALL
Class 1A boys' consolation
Evangelical Christian 57, Prairie 37
At CSU-Pueblo: ECA put up a 21-11 lead in the first quarter and eventually claimed a first-round consolation victory over Prairie.
The Eagles will play in the 1A consolation finals on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. against Kit Carson.
Senior Jason Holt scored a team-high 32 points. Braydon Hekkers scored 10 points.
BASEBALL
Sand Creek 15, Mitchell 0
At Sand Creek: Sand Creek brought 11 runs across the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning to end a nonconference clash early.
Tyler Hallada knocked in five runs, hitting 2-for-2 including a home run. Caleb Banks hit in two runs and had three hits.
Dylan Hastings threw a four-inning one-hitter and struck out 11 batters, throwing just 62 pitches.
Rampart 11, Palisade 8
At Palisade: Rampart scored seven runs in the fourth inning, and tacked on three more in the top of the seventh for a nonconference win over Palisade.
The Rams were led by Kevin Witcher and JJ Carrington who had two RBIs each. Hunter Felts hit 2-for-3 and Brady Shannahan hit 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Carlsbad 9, Cheyenne Mountain 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Lewis-Palmer 10
At Don Breese Stadium: Lewis-Palmer scored two goals in the second quarter to enter halftime tied with the reigning 4A state champions, but the Rangers allowed five Cheyenne Mountain goals in the third to let the Indians regain control.
St. Mary’s 7, Bishop Machebeuf 5
Fountain Valley 10, Kennedy 1
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 18, Rocky Mountain 8
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Montrose 6, Widefield 0
Discovery Canyon 4, Pueblo County