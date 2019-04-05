BASEBALL
Pueblo County 4, Doherty 2
At Doherty: The Spartans nearly overcame a 3-0 deficit with two runs in bottom of the third inning but Pueblo County (7-3) put up one more run in the fourth to come away with the nonconference win.
Jordan McDonald and Griffin Wells each finished with two hits for Doherty (2-8), which has dropped its third straight loss. McDonald and Hayden Smith each had four strikeouts on the mound.
Elizabeth 11, Littleton 0, 5 innings
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (5-7) put the game away with a six-run fifth innings to earn their fifth win in seven games.
Littleton (2-7) lost its sixth game in a row.
BOYS' LACROSSE
Colorado Academy 11, Pine Creek 0
At Colorado Academy: Colorado Academy (4-2) dominated from the start, took a 9-0 halftime lead and ended the Eagles' three-game winning streak.
Pine Creek dropped to 4-3 overall.
BOYS' SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
At Cheyenne Mountain: Pine Creek's Joshua-Ryan Lujan had the fastest preliminary time in the 100-yard breaststroke while a slew of other local swimmers made their mark during the preliminaries on Friday. Lujan finished in 59.33.
Pine Creek's Reid Gilbert (500 freestyle, 5:02.07), Air Academy's Griffin Ayotte (100 freestyle, 49.45), Cheyenne Mountain's Raglan (100 butterfly, 54.41), Cheyenne Mountain's Gabe Grauvogel (200 medley, 2:00.86)
Cheyenne Mountain clocked a 1:32.98 in the 200 freestyle relay, just behind Legacy's 1:32.93. Legacy's seed time is 1:27.74. In the 200 medley relay, the Indians also clocked the second fastest time with a 1:41.05.
The meet's finals will start at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Sand Creek 7, Sierra 0
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (5-1) rolled to another win with a dominant performance in nonconference action.
Sand Creek was led by No. 1 Isabella Aragon and No. 3 Autumn Winford, who both won their singles matchup by shutting out their opponents. No. 2 Janea Kite won 6-0, 6-1.