Baseball 2 .jpg

BASEBALL

Pueblo County 4, Doherty 2

At Doherty: The Spartans nearly overcame a 3-0 deficit with two runs in bottom of the third inning but Pueblo County (7-3) put up one more run in the fourth to come away with the nonconference win.

Jordan McDonald and Griffin Wells each finished with two hits for Doherty (2-8), which has dropped its third straight loss. McDonald and Hayden Smith each had four strikeouts on the mound.

Elizabeth 11, Littleton 0, 5 innings

At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (5-7) put the game away with a six-run fifth innings to earn their fifth win in seven games.

Littleton (2-7) lost its sixth game in a row.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Colorado Academy 11, Pine Creek 0

At Colorado Academy: Colorado Academy (4-2) dominated from the start, took a 9-0 halftime lead and ended the Eagles' three-game winning streak.

Pine Creek dropped to 4-3 overall.

BOYS' SWIMMING

Cheyenne Mountain Invitational

At Cheyenne Mountain: Pine Creek's Joshua-Ryan Lujan had the fastest preliminary time in the 100-yard breaststroke while a slew of other local swimmers made their mark during the preliminaries on Friday. Lujan finished in 59.33. 

Pine Creek's Reid Gilbert (500 freestyle, 5:02.07), Air Academy's Griffin Ayotte (100 freestyle, 49.45), Cheyenne Mountain's Raglan (100 butterfly, 54.41), Cheyenne Mountain's Gabe Grauvogel (200 medley, 2:00.86)

Cheyenne Mountain clocked a 1:32.98 in the 200 freestyle relay, just behind Legacy's 1:32.93. Legacy's seed time is 1:27.74. In the 200 medley relay, the Indians also clocked the second fastest time with a 1:41.05.

The meet's finals will start at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Sand Creek 7, Sierra 0

At Sand Creek: The Scorpions (5-1) rolled to another win with a dominant performance in nonconference action.

Sand Creek was led by No. 1 Isabella Aragon and No. 3 Autumn Winford, who both won their singles matchup by shutting out their opponents. No. 2 Janea Kite won 6-0, 6-1.

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments