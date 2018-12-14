HOCKEY
Doherty 10, Air Academy 1
At Sertich: The Kadets (0-5) scored 35 seconds into the first period but could not find the back of the net again as Doherty (5-0-1) dominated the rest of the way.
Zach Fellinger scored twice in the first period, once assisted by Max Gault, who finished with a hat trick after scoring once in the first and twice in the third. Friday marked the second time in Doherty’s first six games that the Spartans have scored at least 10 goals. They scored 11 in a rivalry game against Palmer a few weeks ago and the Spartans scored eight goals in each game against Woodland Park and Palmer in the past week. Doherty has outscored opponents 39-5 in its past five games. A season ago the Spartans finished 1-18 and this year they have yet to lose under first-year coach Will English.
Vince Primavera scored the Kadets’ lone goal on Friday.
Heritage 6, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Honnen Ice Arena: Nearly a week after notching their first win in a 11-1 shellacking of Coronado, the Indians (1-3-1) had trouble getting anything going on offense in the loss to Heritage (2-2) on Friday.
Chayse Heffler scored the Indians’ only goal.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 75,
Rocky Ford 39
At Fowler Classic tournament: The Lions (3-0) cruised to victory over the Meloneers (2-2) on the opening day of the Fowler Classic. The Lions will take on host Fowler on Saturday. Rachel Ingram finished with 21 points for the Lions on Friday and is five points shy of joining the 1,000-points club. CSCS coach Mark Engesser expects Ingram to hit that mark on Saturday. Ingram would join teammate Megan Engesser, who reached the 1,000-point milestone last season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 54, Legacy 35
At Legacy: The Trojans stayed perfect and moved to 6-0 after defeating Legacy (2-6) in a nonconference matchup on Friday.
Air Academy 45, Pueblo County 25
At Pueblo County Holiday Tournament: Kylee Blacksten led the Kadets with 16 points and Liza Louthan had 10 as Air Academy improved to 5-0 after defeating tournament host Pueblo County (3-4). The Kadets will finish the tournament against Durango on Saturday.
Coronado 45, Discovery Canyon 35
At Coronado: The Cougars moved to 3-5 with the nonconference win over the Thunder, who fell to 3-5.
Palmer 46, Durango 38
At Pueblo County Tournament: Sanee’ Cates was the only Terror to finish in the double digits after scoring 24 points as Palmer (3-3) took down Durango (1-5) one day after falling to Air Academy on the opening day of the tournament. Cates was one point shy of matching her season high of 25 points, which she scored in a win over Pueblo Centennial. Cates is averaging 17.5 points per game this year.
Horizon 69, Mesa Ridge 43
At Cherry Creek Tip Off: The Grizzlies defeated Dakota Ridge in the opening round of the tournament before falling to Horizon (5-1) on Friday. Kylie Lenberg led the Grizzlies with 12 points as Mesa Ridge fell to 3-2.
Colorado Springs School 45, Fountain Valley 28
At Kodiak Classic: The tournament host Kodiaks (3-2) notched their third consecutive win after starting the season 0-2. CSS’ Sarina Mansour led all scorers with 22 points and hit three 3-pointers in the process. Tilly Rahm led the Danes with 16 points.
Fountain Valley fell to 1-5.
The Kodiaks will face Cripple Creek-Victor in the tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pueblo West 78, Widefield 36
At Pueblo County Holiday Tournament: Hannah Simental scored 28 points in 14 minutes for Pueblo West as the undefeated Cyclones (6-0) took down the Gladiators (2-2). Aaliyah Ricketts led Widefield with 14.
Custer County 41, Evangelical Christian Academy 37
At Custer County: ECA’s Amy Antes led all scorers with 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as ECA (1-4) dropped a close one against Custer County (3-2).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pine Creek 77, Pueblo Centennial 44
At Pueblo East Coaches Classic: Peyton Westfall scored 18, Grant Wilkinson had 15 and Cameron Horton finished 13 as the Eagles improved to 4-0 with a win over the Bulldogs (1-6) in Pine Creek’s second game of the tournament. The Eagles will face Air Academy on Saturday on the final day of the tournament. Pine Creek scored just nine points in the fourth quarter, after the game had long been locked up.
Fountain-Fort Carson 93, Grand Junction 40
At Columbine Tournament: The Trojans (6-3) scored 37 points in the second quarter to hold a 52-19 advantage over the Tigers (0-8) at half, which proved to be more than enough for FFC to earn the victory on the second day of the Columbine tournament.
James Sanders led the Trojans with 19 points, followed by Keyshawn Maltbia with 17 and Michael Shannon with 16. Rashon Barron rounded out the double-digit scorers with 13.
The Trojans lost a 66-65 heartbreaker on Thursday to Poudre. FFC will play host Columbine on Saturday.
Coronado 54, Discovery Canyon 43
At Coronado: After losing five consecutive games, the Cougars made it two wins in a row after defeating Pueblo Centennial earlier in the week and the Thunder on Friday. Coronado moved to 3-5 and Discovery Canyon fell to 4-3.
Evangelical Christian Academy 63, Custer County 32
At ECA: Jason Holt scored 21 and Braydon Hekkers finished with 15 points to lead ECA (3-2) to victory Friday night over Custer County (2-3).
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain Invite
Cheyenne Mountain swimmers touched first in six of the day’s 12 events in the preliminary rounds of the invite, which features 500 athletes this year. The Indians’ 200-yard medley relay team of Harper Lehman, Emma Krasovec, Lindy Zhang and Sophia Bricker notched a 5A qualifying time of 1 minute, 53.82 seconds to finish first. Pine Creek and Manitou also beat the 5A qualifying time in the same race.
Lehman and Bricker also earned individual wins after Lehman touched first in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, while Bricker finished first in the 100 breaststroke.
The Indians’ Frances Hayward finished first in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races.
Doherty’s Ana Rojas was the only swimmer to finish under the one-minute mark in the 100 fly at 59.80 seconds. Former Cheyenne Mountain swimmer Cat Wright set the pool and meet record in the 100 fly in 2015 at 56.67.
Finals will take place Saturday, beginning at 1:15 p.m.