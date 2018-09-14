BOYS’ SOCCER
Discovery Canyon 3, Pine Creek 2
At D-20 Stadium: With four minutes left in the second half Pikes Peak region No. 2 Discovery Canyon scored the equalizer to tie the game at two, and with one minute left the Thunder put it away with a goal off of a corner kick in a come-from-behind victory against the region’s No. 5 team, Pine Creek. The Thunder remain undefeated with a 6-0 record and Pine Creek sits at 2-4-1.
Connor Barton, Kevin Eitel and Forrest Van Iwaarden all scored for the Thunder, while Connor Clancy assisted on all three goals.
Lewis-Palmer 3, Evergreen 2 (OT)
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers took a 2-1 lead into the half, but Evergreen scored the equalizer in the second to send the match to overtime. It was the Rangers, though, that came out on top with the overtime goal to move Lewis-Palmer to 3-3.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Fossil Ridge 1
At Fossil Ridge: The Indians scored twice in the second half to take down the Sabercats in a nonleague matchup. The Indians improved to 3-2-1 and Fossil Ridge fell to 1-3-1.
The Academy 1, Manitou Springs 0
At Manitou Springs: The Academy scored once in the second half and it proved to be enough for the victory over nonconference opponent Manitou. The Mustangs fell to 4-2.
SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 14, Liberty 10
At Liberty: In a battle of 5A Colorado Springs Metro League foes, it was the Trojans (6-10, 4-3) that came out on top in a high-scoring affair against the Lancers (1-14, 1-6).
Sasha Lewis led Liberty with three RBIs, while Kat Deal and Kayleigh Clarke-Nash each had two. Megan Dickinson and Alexandrea Arronte each drove in a run.
Stats for FFC were not reported at time of print.
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Pine Creek 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Eagles and Indians were tied at four after six innings, but the Indians mustered up one last run for the walk-off win in a nonleague clash. Katelyn Ralston pitched the entire game for Cheyenne Mountain and struck out nine batters in the process to earn her eighth win. Ralston also led the team with two RBIs.
Palmer 13, Harrison 9
At Harrison: The Panthers led 5-0 after three innings, but the Terrors fought back and scored runs in each of the remaining innings, none bigger than their six-run sixth inning that gave the Terrors a lead they would never relinquish.
Harrison pitcher Jadan Gonzalez stuck out 13 but gave up 13 runs and nine hits in the nonleague matchup. Palmer improved to 3-7 and Harrison fell to 5-10.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 6, Widefield 1
At Widefield: The Gladiators' lone win came by default after the No. 2 singles match between Widefield’s Thor Young and Vanguard’s Seth Fuqua was marked as did not finish. All other matches were won by Vanguard in straight sets. Widefield fell to 3-4.
Air Academy 6, Durango 1
At Air Academy: Durango’s lone win came in No. 1 singles after Ethan Craig defeated Peter Cordasco, 6-1, 6-2. The Kadets handled business from there and won every remaining match in straight sets. The Kadets improved to 3-4 and will face rival Cheyenne Mountain on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: St. Mary’s Academy scored two goals in each half to keep Cheyenne Mountain (0-5-1) winless. The Indians will have a shot on Monday to get their first win when they face Smoky Hill, a team that has yet to find a win this season, too.