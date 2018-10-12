BOYS’ TENNIS
4A state
At Pueblo City Park: Discovery Canyon senior Nick Lorenz breezed through his two matches Friday, losing just two games and returning to the No. 1 singles final for the first time since 2015.
Lorenz will meet Colorado Academy’s Richter Jordaan in Saturday’s final.
Lorenz’s brother Luke is the school’s only individual champ after his No. 1 singles crown in 2013.
Cheyenne Mountain, which advanced all seven of its positions into Friday’s quarterfinals, had five spots move into the semifinals, but none were able to earn berths in a championship match.
Paul Jones (No. 2 singles) and Oliver Muhl (No. 3 singles), along with the program’s top three doubles teams of Grant Leap/Robbie Metz, Carver Ward/Max Schultz and Bennett Ziegler/Konrad Ziegler all will compete in playback matches Saturday.
5A state
At Gates Tennis Center: Pine Creek’s Kyla Ma lost a 6-1, 6-4 decision to Alex McCoy of Boulder in a playback match at No. 2 singles.
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Academy 4, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Englewood: Cheyenne Mountain (3-10-2) ended its season in a road loss to St. Mary’s Academy.
Lily Loftus had three goals for the Wildcats (9-4-1), who blanked the Indians in both meetings this year.