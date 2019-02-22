4A girls' playoffs
Sierra 72, Sand Creek 53
At Sand Creek: D’nae Wilson scored a game-high 28 points and surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in her career at No. 17 Sierra as the Stallions took control in the second half to power past No. 16 Sand Creek and into the round of 16.
Azaria Lacour added 14 points and Jasmine Monroe-Shivers chipped in 12 for the Stallions (17-8), which outscored the Scorpions (17-7) 23-7 in the third quarter and will meet top-seeded Air Academy (24-0) on Tuesday.
HOCKEY
Cherry Creek 4, Doherty 2
At Centennial: Special teams failed Doherty as the Spartans’ season ended in a second-round playoff loss to Cherry Creek.
Doherty (17-1-2), which saw its 19-game unbeaten streak come to an end, surrendered two power-play goals in the third period and couldn’t convert on a five-minute power play and two-man advantage after the Bruins built a 4-1 lead.
Austin Vatland and Tanner Chapman scored for the Spartans, who trailed 2-1 heading into the third period.
Dakota Ridge 9, Pine Creek 1
At Fort Collins: Three goals in a span of 3 minutes, 58 seconds in the first period put Pine Creek in a hole in which it couldn’t recover in a season-ending loss to Dakota Ridge in a second-round playoff game at NoCo Arena.
Austin Sawyer scored the only goal for the Eagles (17-3-1), who won the program’s first playoff game Tuesday in a 5-1 win over Castle View.
Dakota Ridge scored five times in the third period to blow the game open.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
5A Playoffs
Ralston Valley 54, Doherty 47
At Arvada: Doherty couldn't find an answer for freshman Saya Sabus, who scored 17 of her game-high 23 points in the first half to lead No. 10 Ralston Valley past the 23rd-seeded Spartans.
The Spartans (16-9) nearly erased a 11-point deficit in the closing moments.
“It was a one-point game with a minute and a half to go,” Doherty coach Pat McKiernan said. “The girls fought their tails off. I’m very proud of them.”
Brionna McBride led three scorers in double figures with 15 points for Doherty. Caylee Dewitt recorded a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Makenzie Noll chipped in with 10 points for the Spartans.
Highlands Ranch 85, Liberty 27
At Highlands Ranch: Kasey Neubert and Autumn Watts each scored 18 points, and Jamie Bean added 17 as top-ranked Highlands Ranch scored 28 of the game’s first 31 points and rolled past No. 32 Liberty (16-9).
4A Playoffs
Air Academy 71, George Washington 39
At Air Academy: Top-ranked Air Academy (24-0) pulled away late, limiting George Washington to only 11 points in the second half as the Kadets moved into the round of 16.
The Kadets and Patriots played to a 28-all tie through the first 16 minutes.
Pueblo South 53, Palmer Ridge 39
At State Fair Events Center: Eden Bonser’s 11 points weren’t nearly enough as No. 29 Palmer Ridge saw its season end against No. 4 Pueblo South.
Drea Nelson led three scorers with 18 points for the Colts (21-3), who went on a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to break open a close game.
Palmer Ridge (12-13) trailed only 22-17 at halftime.
Canon City 55, Skyview 31
At Thornton: Jerika Moore and Kate Ledquist each scored a game-high 14 points to lead No. 20 Canon City to an upset of No. 13 Skyview.
The Tigers (17-8) started the game on a 15-3 run and extended the advantage to 38-16 by halftime.
Canon City next will meet Pueblo South on Tuesday in the round of 16.
Berthoud 75, Widefield 57
At Berthoud: Erika Warner scored 21 points to keep No. 40 Widefield close early, but No. 8 Berthoud outscored the Gladiators 37-22 between the second and third quarters to seize control to advance in the playoffs.
Next up for Berthoud is No. 8 Mesa Ridge on Tuesday.
Evergreen 57, Falcon 42
At Evergreen: A 10-0 run just before halftime gave No. 5 Evergreen the momentum, and the Cougars pulled away from No. 37 Falcon late to advance in the 4A girls’ playoffs.
Falcon ended the season at 10-15.
Mesa Ridge 69, Thomas Jefferson 47
At Mesa Ridge: Serin Dunne scored 20 points, Angelina Jackson added 16, and Mesa Ridge used a fast start to dispatch Thomas Jefferson and move into the round of 16.
The Grizzlies (19-5) led 37-18 at halftime after an 18-8 run in the second quarter extended a nine-point advantage.
3A Tri-Peaks
CSCS 61, Salida 38
At Pueblo Central: CSCS remained undefeated on the season by dominating Salida in a Tri-Peaks League semifinal.
The Lions (21-0) will meet St. Mary’s (20-1) for the tournament title on Saturday.
CSCS dealt the Pirates their only loss in a 55-38 decision on Jan. 26.
St. Mary’s 62, Manitou Springs 37
At Pueblo Central: St. Mary’s (20-1) ran its winning streak to seven games and set up a rematch against CSCS in Saturday’s league tournament championship contest.
Manitou Springs fell to 14-7.
2A District 8
CSS 49, Peyton 41
At City Auditorium: No. 4 Colorado Springs School (14-7) used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to stun top-seeded Peyton (16-5) to advance to the league tournament championship game.
The Kodiaks will play No. 2 Simla (15-6) for the title at 6 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
3A Tri-Peaks
Vanguard 60, Manitou Springs 37
At Pueblo Central: Seth Fuqua scored 23 points, Joseph Padilla added 16, and the Vanguard School held Manitou Springs to only eight points in the first half to reach the Tri-Peaks League tournament championship game.
Hunter Zentz had 11 points to pace the Mustangs (11-11).
The Coursers (19-2), who have won 16 straight games, will play CSCS for the crown at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
CSCS 59, St. Mary’s 47
At Pueblo Central: Colorado Springs Christian School overpowered St. Mary’s in the second half, outscoring the Pirates by a 35-19 margin in a come-from-behind victory to earn a second shot at Vanguard with a tournament title on the line.
The Lions (18-3) have won seven straight games since a 68-56 loss to the Coursers on Jan. 29.
St. Mary’s (16-5), which was led by Luke Stockelman’s 13 points, held a 28-24 lead at halftime.
2A District 8
Peyton 55, Dolores Huerta 37
At City Auditorium: Peyton scored the game’s first 11 points and never trailed as the Panthers moved into the league championship game.
Third-ranked Peyton (14-7) and No. 1 Simla will play for the crown at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
1A District 7
ECA 71, Pikes Peak Christian 43
At City Auditorium: Evangelical Christian Academy set the tone with a 25-5 run to start the game as the top-seeded Eagles ran their winning streak to 12 and advanced to Saturday’s tournament title game.
ECA (17-3) will play No. 2 Genoa-Hugo at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.