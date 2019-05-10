GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 3A State Championships
At Greeley: Colorado Springs School is in fifth in team standings after Day 1 of the Class 3A state championship weekend.
Jules Thompson, a sophomore, made it to the semifinal match at No. 1 singles, and will face Trisha Somasundaram of Peak to Peak on Saturday. Thompson won her two matches 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-2 to make it to the semifinals.
Colorado Springs School’s Kate Griffin made it to the semifinals at No. 2 singles, defeating opponents 6-0, 6-0 in both matches to make it through to Day 2. She will face Aria Barbour of Dawson School.
At No. 3 singles Hina Suzuki won 6-2, 6-3 and 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 for an appearance in the semis to play Story Wolf-Tinsman of Colorado Academy.
Vanguard’s Jaden Fuqua won her first match in three sets, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 before falling in the quarters to Wolf-Tinsman 6-3, 6-1.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
No. 3 Pine Creek 15, No. 14 Kent Denver 12
At Pine Creek: Midway through the first half Pine Creek scored five unanswered goals to rack up a six-point lead, but Kent Denver battled back, holding the Eagles in the final 10 minutes of the half and scoring four to head into the break with a manageable two-goal deficit.
Pine Creek eventually racked up a 15-7 lead, but after being handed two yellow cards, the Eagles were short-handed, giving the Sun Devils time to get a few back. Kent Denver scored four unanswered in the last five minutes of play, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.
Sophomore goalie Amelia Carlile had a save and evaded defenders around the cage to work the clock down to the final second.
Ashley Starkey finished with five goals for the Eagles, followed by Sienna Colonese with four.
Pine Creek will play either No. 6 Regis Jesuit or No. 11 Chaparral in the quarterfinals next Wednesday.
For more on this win, visit GazettePreps.com
BOYS’ LACROSSE
4A State tournament
No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain 13, No. 9 Evergreen 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians had a narrow 5-2 halftime lead, but found a spark in the second half, scoring eight in the final 24 minutes and holding No. 9 Evergreen to just four goals.
The No. 1 Indians will face No. 5 Green Mountain on Wednesday in the state semifinals at All City Stadium.
No. 3 Thompson Valley 16, No. 6 Air Academy 7
At Thompson Valley: Thompson Valley had an 11-3 lead at the half and held on from there to clinch a 4A second-round win over Air Academy, ending the Kadets’ season.
Air Academy finished the year 12-5.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
5A State tournament
No. 4 Rampart 2, No. 13 Windsor 1 (OT)
At D20 Stadium: Jordan Garrett played hero, scoring in overtime to preserve Rampart’s perfect season and playoff hopes.
Rampart trailed No. 13 1-0 at the half before Ashleigh Decker scored the equalizer to eventually force overtime.
The No. 4 Rams will face No. 12 Arapahoe in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday. Arapahoe upset No. 5 Cherry Creek on Friday in the second round.
2A State tournament
No. 5 Cornerstone Christian Academy 1, No. 4 Fountain Valley 0
At Fountain Valley: Cornerstone Christian scored in the first half of its 2A playoff game to take down No. 4 Fountain Valley.
The Danes finish their season 13-3.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
PPAC Championships
At Cheyenne Mountain: Discovery Canyon won eight events on the way to a decisive league title with 531 points. Air Academy took second with 449 points, followed by Cheyenne Mountain (380.5), Lewis-Palmer (371) and Widefield/Mesa Ridge (129.5).
Discovery Canyon’s Braden Whitmarsh won the 500 free (4:49.76) and the 200 IM (1:56.58), both for 5A qualifying marks. DCC’s Quintin McCarty was also a double-winner, touching the wall first in the 100 back (51.11) and the 50 free (21.48).