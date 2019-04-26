TRACK AND FIELD
Cougar Classic Invitational
At Garry Berry: Vista Ridge (73 points) and Cheyenne Mountain (88) took boys and girls' team titles, respectively, at the event attended by 41 schools.
Air Academy boys’ distance runner Cal Banta took first in the 800- and 1,600-meter races. Other two-event champs included Jasmine Charles of Liberty (girls’ 100 and 300 hurdles) and Canon City’s Brendan Young (long and triple jump).
Air Academy took second in both girls’ and boys’ team standings.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Air Academy 8
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain won its eighth straight and stopped Air Academy’s eight-game streak as the Indians (12-2, 6-0 4A Southern) took sole possession of first place in league play.
The Kadets fell to 9-4, 4-1.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Kadet Invite
At Eisenhower: Ashlee Sample of Palmer Ridge birdied her final hole to finish with a 6-over-par 78, giving her a one-shot victory in the individual standings. Regis Jesuit won the team standings, followed by Coronado.
Other top individual performances were turned in by Teandra Omans of Fountain-Fort Carson (81, third); Discovery Canyon’s Christina Cheng (84, fifth); Kate Griffin of Coronado (85, sixth); Lewis-Palmer’s Kalai Hamlin (90, tied for eighth), and Jordan Johnson of Fountain-Fort Carson (91, tied for 10th).
BASEBALL
TCA 15, Palmer 8
At The Classical Academy: Noah Lasecki, Matthew Roper and Ryan Howard drove in two runs each, and TCA took control with a nine-run third as the Titans (11-3) rallied to beat Palmer (1-14) for the their eighth straight win.
CSCS 19, Custer County 3 (3 innings)
At El Pomar: Matt Johnson homered, doubled twice and drove in seven runs to help Colorado Springs Christian School snap a four-game losing streak in a big way.
The Lions (8-8) scored 12 runs in the second inning to turn a one-run game into a 16-3 lead.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
F-FC Invitational
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Rampart freshman Psymon Perkins recorded a score of 358.80 points to place second overall in the diving competition in first-day meet action.
Liberty’s Trevor Zook (third), Dax Wilson of Widefield (seventh) and Ryan Amsden of Liberty (eighth) also recorded top-10 finishes.
Swimming races will take place Saturday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Rampart 10, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Rampart scored five goals in each half to run its record to 12-0 in a nonleague rout of Vista Ridge (2-10).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 18, Palmer 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: Rylie Maready led a balanced scoring attack with five goals and two assists as Cheyenne Mountain controlled from the start, scoring 13 of the game’s first 14 goals in a win over Palmer.
Nicole Beaulieu added four goals and three assists for the Indians (6-6, 4-1 Southern), who also got a three-goal effort from Abagail Luce.