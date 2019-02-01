HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 8, Palmer 7
At Honnen: It didn’t take long to look like Palmer had this one in the bag as the Terrors took a 5-1 lead after one period. But the Terrors quickly found out that they couldn’t escape the Indians that easily, and Cheyenne Mountain (6-7-1) stormed back in the second and scored the final goal of the game to defeat Palmer (3-12) in a monster comeback.
Palmer’s Zack Swain registered a hat trick in the first period, and teammates Brandon Herd and William Stone also scored to help Palmer to the early lead. It made Cheyenne Mountain change goaltenders twice in the first. Evan Carter got the Indians on the board after scoring 9 minutes, 11 seconds into the first.
The Indians’ comeback began in the second with three consecutive goals to make it 5-4. Cheyenne Mountain evened the score at six in the third before Palmer tacked on another. But Cheyenne Mountain was quick to answer with a goal by Denton Damgaard to even it back up at seven apiece. It was TJ Farrell who gave Cheyenne Mountain its first lead and the win with his goal 16:28 into the final frame.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Harrison 69, Woodland Park 60
At Woodland Park: Harrison (15-4, 11-1) outscored Woodland Park (4-15, 3-9) 44-26 in the second and third quarters to complete the season sweep. Harrison’s one blemish in league play was a six-point loss to Canon City earlier in the week.
Lewis-Palmer 81, Sand Creek 48
At Sand Creek: Pikes Peak region and 4A No. 1 Lewis-Palmer (18-0, 10-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) cruised to victory over Sand Creek (8-11, 4-6) behind 27 points from Matthew Ragsdale, 14 from Joel Scott and 13 from Noah Baca.
Colorado Springs Christian School 73, Trinidad 43
At CSCS: The Pikes Peak No. 4 Lions sent Trinidad home with a loss as CSCS improved to 13-3 and 7-2 in 3A Tri-Peaks league play.
Manitou Springs 53, Buena Vista 39
At Manitou: Behind Joey Allen’s 19 points and 15 from Isaiah Thomas, the Mustangs (8-9, 7-3) ended their two-game losing streak and notched another 3A Tri-Peaks win. Buena Vista fell to 5-10 and 2-6 in league.
Canon City 72, Sierra 71
At Canon City: The Tigers avenged an earlier loss to Sierra (11-9, 8-5) and improved to 12-8 and 8-5 in the 4A CSML.
The Classical Academy 56, Widefield 44
At TCA: The Titans’ 20-point third quarter helped TCA (13-5, 9-2 4A CSML) secure a second consecutive victory over the Gladiators (10-8, 7-4).
Discovery Canyon 56, Air Academy 47
At Discovery Canyon: Daryn Whisman led the Thunder (8-11, 4-6 5A/4A Pikes Peak) with 23 points and Jaxon Smith added 12 as the Thunder ended their three-game losing streak and avenged an earlier loss to the Kadets (9-9,5-5).
Cheyenne Mountain 57, Palmer Ridge 51
At Palmer Ridge: Pikes Peak region No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain hung on in a close win over Palmer Ridge to improve to 16-3 and 8-2 in the 5A/4A Pikes Peak league. The Bears fell to 6-13 and 3-7 in league.
Vista Ridge 40, Falcon 39
At Vista Ridge: Despite being held to four points in the fourth quarter, the Wolves (7-12, 4-6 5A/4A Pikes Peak) hung on in a one-point victory over the Falcons (4-15, 2-8).
Payton Kaiser led the Wolves with 13 points and Micah Hilts added 10.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 60, Discovery Canyon 30
At Air Academy: The Pikes Peak No. 2 and 4A No. 1 Kadets (17-0, 10-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) have outscored their last four opponents 251-137 and remain undefeated after another blowout win, this time over the Thunder (10-9, 6-4) to complete the sweep. The Kadets defeated the Thunder 56-40 in a matchup in January.
Sand Creek 64, Lewis-Palmer 37
At Lewis-Palmer: Sand Creek led 51-22 and never let up as the Scorpions (13-6, 6-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) ended the Rangers (7-12, 5-5) two-game win streak.
Falcon 59, Vista Ridge 18
At Falcon: The Falcons held the Wolves to single digits in all four quarters as Falcon (8-11, 3-7 5A/4A Pikes Peak) cruised to victory in blowout fashion over Vista Ridge 1-18, 0-10).
Harrison 54, Woodland Park 48
At Harrison: Harrison (9-11, 7-6 4A CSML) made it three in a row after defeating Woodland Park (6-14, 5-8).
Mesa Ridge 86, Mitchell 43
At Mitchell: The Pikes Peak region No. 4 Grizzlies remain perfect in league play after an easy win over Mitchell (6-12, 2-9 4A CSML) as Mesa Ridge (15-3, 12-0) notched its 12th consecutive win.
The Classical Academy 56, Widefield 48
At Widefield: Two days after its 20-point loss to Sierra, TCA (13-5, 8-3 4A CSML) got back in the win column after taking down Widefield (6-12, 4-7).
Canon City 67, Sierra 59
At Sierra: The Tigers (11-8, 7-5 4A CSML) completed the season sweep of the Stallions (12-7, 8-4) after an earlier 59-55 win.
Cheyenne Mountain 51, Palmer Ridge 45
At Palmer Ridge: The Indians (7-11, 4-6 5A/4A Pikes Peak) ended a two-game losing streak after taking down the Bears (9-9, 6-4) in a Pikes Peak league battle.
Colorado Springs Christian 52, Trinidad 25
At CSCS: The Pikes Peak region and 3A No. 1 Lions (16-0, 8-0 3A Tri-Peaks) kept things rolling in a big win over Trinidad (6-8, 1-5) to remain undefeated.