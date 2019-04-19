BASEBALL
Calhan 12, Byers 1
At Calhan: Calhan bounced back from a two-game skid with a nonconference victory over Byers. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings.
Gage Alexander led Calhan (10-4, 2-2) at the plate, knocking in three RBIs. Brayden Dillingham, Riley Riggs, Logan Glaser, Nathan Deputy and Joe Hayes had one RBI each.
Glaser tossed four innings, allowing two hits and fanning six batters. Dillingham threw one inning of relief with two strikeouts.
Sheridan 19, Sierra 4
At Sierra: Sheridan had 16-2 lead by the end of the second inning as Sierra struggled to eliminate the deficit in the nonconference loss.
The Stallions are 1-11.
Heritage 12, Palmer 4
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Ponderosa 2
At Echo Park Stadium: Wiley Burkett netted four goals and had two assists, while Ike Eastburn and James LaCerte had three each as Cheyenne Mountain overwhelmed Ponderosa in a 4A Southern lacrosse game.
The Indians shut out Ponderosa in the final three quarters and limited the Mustangs to just six shots on goal. Cheyenne Mountain had 36 shots.
Cole Mika scored two goals and had three helpers for the Indians (10-2, 5-0).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 16, Palmer 5
At D20 Stadium: Rachel Sullivan scored six times for Liberty, while Abby Ross netted four and two assists as the Lancers took down Palmer for their first Southern lacrosse win.
Camille Callahan scored three goals, and Avyrie Hamstra had two goals and two assists for Liberty (6-5, 1-2).
Palmer Ridge 19, Pueblo West 6
At Don Breese Stadium: Palmer Ridge held a 10-goal lead after the first half and added seven more in the second for its second straight win.
The Bears are 4-6 and 2-2 in Southern lacrosse play.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 2, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Pueblo Centennial: Sarah Miller and Anna Mason scored for the Bears as Palmer Ridge edged Pueblo Centennial in a nonconference game.
Abby Barhydt and Kendall Gouner had assists for the Bears, while Heather Holter had six saves to complete the shutout.
Palmer Ridge (7-2-1) has won four straight.
Canon City 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Mesa Ridge: Canon City’s Sammi Holt scored two goals, while Mady Ley added another on the way to a 4A CSML victory.
Ley also had an assist, and Kelsea Nelson and Kiley O’Rourke had one helper each for the Tigers (7-4, 4-1).
The loss marked the Grizzlies’ first conference loss of the year.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Evergreen 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lisa Long netted two goals and Ashley Bertsch had three stops in goal to lift Cheyenne Mountain over Evergreen in a nonconference win.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Widefield 115, Pueblo East 57
At Widefield: Josh McDuffee won the 200 free and 100 backstroke to help Widefield to a dominant dual win over Pueblo East.
McDuffee touched the wall in 2:26.22 in the 200 free and 1:12.69 for first in the 100 back.
The Gladiators won each relay event in dominant fashion, winning the 400 free relay 25 seconds ahead of the field. The 200 free relay was won eight seconds ahead of the second-place relay team and the medley relay finished in 2:08.96 — more than 10 seconds ahead of the field.