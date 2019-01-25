HOCKEY
Pine Creek 11, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Honnen: Alexander Brooks had four goals and two assists, and Jonathan Cole Jr. added three goals as Pine Creek broke open a close game with a six-goal outburst in the second period as the Eagles routed Cheyenne Mountain for their sixth straight win.
Chayse Heffler brought the Indians (5-6-1, 4-3 Summit) even at 1 with a goal 10:47 into the first period, but Cole gave the Eagles (12-1-1, 8-1) the lead for good two minutes later.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Liberty 98, Discovery Canyon 87
At Liberty: Jenna Kondracki and Grace McCrary earned individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Liberty also touched first in two relays as the Lancers used their depth to slip past Discovery Canyon.
The Thunder had three two-event champs in Ava Giesbrecht (200 and 500 free), Noel Clayton (100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley) and Shriva Vijay (100 free and 100 back).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CSCS 64, Buena Vista 22
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Abby Knedler hit six 3-pointers en route to a career-high 18 points to lead four scorers in double figures as CSCS breezed past Buena Vista.
Elleah Hoekert contributed with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Megan Engesser and Rachel Ingram added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for the Lions (12-0, 4-0 3A Tri-Peaks), who held the Demons to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
CSCS started the game with a 12-2 run and held a comfortable 29-9 halftime lead.
Mesa Ridge 58, Harrison 47
At Mesa Ridge: Jada Thompson scored a game-high 20 points, Angelina Jackson registered a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Mesa Ridge got off to a fast start and held off Harrison.
Serin Dunne chipped in 12 points for the Grizzlies (12-3, 9-0 4A CS Metro), who led by as many as 14 points in the first half.
Harrison fell to 5-11, 3-6.
Vanguard 59, Florence 35
At The Vanguard School: Alexis Garcia scored a game-high 16 points as Vanguard rebounded from a loss at Lamar on Jan. 19 by dominating Florence.
Breanna Swann added 11 points for the Coursers (10-3, 5-2 3A Tri-Peaks), who built a 30-21 lead by halftime and outscored the Huskies (5-8, 0-4) in all four quarters.
Mitchell 53, Elizabeth 49
At Elizabeth: Mitchell erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter with a game-changing 25-10 run over the final eight minutes to help the Marauders snap a five-game losing streak.
Mitchell (6-10, 2-7 4A CS Metro) trailed 39-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals (2-13, 0-9) dropped their 10th straight contest.
St. Mary’s 71, Ellicott 24
At St. Mary’s: St. Mary’s (13-0, 6-0 3A Tri-Peaks), the reigning 3A state champs, continued to roll in a rout of Ellicott ahead of Saturday’s clash with CSCS in a rematch of last spring’s title game.
Shining Mountain 51, ECA 27
At Boulder: ECA (2-11) stayed close early, trailing only 29-19 at halftime until a 13-2 Shining Mountain run in the third quarter put the game away.
Air Academy 57, Palmer Ridge 41
At Palmer Ridge: Air Academy (15-0, 8-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak) remained undefeated on the season, pulling away from Palmer Ridge to end the Bears’ five-game winning streak.
The Kadets led 17-15 after one quarter but stretched that advantage to 34-25 at halftime, then put the Bears (8-7, 5-2) away with an 11-3 run to end the game.
Sierra 52, Woodland Park 45
At Woodland Park: Azaria Lacour led three scorers in double figures with 15 points as Sierra held off Woodland Park for the Stallions’ fifth win in a row.
Jasmine Monroe-Shivers and D’nae Wilson added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Stallions (11-5, 7-2 4A CS Metro).
Kylee Newsome led Woodland Park (5-11, 4-5) with 16 points, while Sarah Iskra chipped in with 14 points.
Cheyenne Mountain 51, Vista Ridge 32
Canon City 54, Widefield 27
Lewis-Palmer 64, Falcon 56 (2OT)
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 56, Vista Ridge 46
At Cheyenne Mountain: A 21-point effort from Will Louis helped Cheyenne Mountain rally past Vista Ridge and avenge an earlier loss to the Wolves for the Indians’ fifth win in six games.
Cheyenne Mountain (13-3, 5-2 4A/5A Pikes Peak) took charge late with a 22-9 advantage in the fourth quarter to erase a three-point deficit.
Blake Lewis hit his only shot of the game, a 3-pointer that broke a 39-all tie early in the fourth quarter, to give the Indians the lead for good.
Tyler Edwards led Vista Ridge (6-11, 3-5) with 13 points.
Sierra 49, Woodland Park 44
At Sierra: Imani Grigsby scored seven of his game-high 17 points in the closing minutes, helping Sierra hold off Woodland Park for the Stallions’ 25th straight win in the series.
Grigsby gave the Stallions (10-6, 7-2 4A CS Metro) the lead for good at 40-39 after the Panthers (3-13, 2-7) erased a five-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter.
Markus Eiselein had 16 points to lead Woodland Park.
Eddie Whitmore added 12 points for the Stallions, who jumped out to a 10-0 lead.
Lewis-Palmer 84, Falcon 47
At Falcon: Joel Scott poured in 32 points, and Lewis-Palmer (16-0, 8-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak) used a 54-17 surge between the second and third quarters to blow out Falcon and remain perfect on the season.
Matthew Ragsdale added 10 points for the Rangers, who led 18-11 after one quarter.
CSCS 71, Buena Vista 47
At Colorado Springs Christian School: Brandon Pitt filled the stat sheet with 28 points and 10 rebounds to power CSCS (11-2, 5-1 3A Tri-Peaks) to its fourth straight win.
Manitou Springs 48, Trinidad 38
At Trinidad: Isaiah Thomas had a game-high 16 points to help Manitou Springs (7-7, 6-2 3A Tri-Peaks) rally from a 10-point halftime deficit.
The Mustangs managed only 13 points in the first half but responded with 25 in the third quarter to seize control.
Palmer Ridge 61, Air Academy 57
At Air Academy: Palmer Ridge snapped its three-game losing streak, dominating the second half and erasing a 10-point halftime deficit.
The Bears (6-10, 3-4 4A/5A Pikes Peak) trailed 37-27 at halftime, then outscored the Kadets (9-7, 5-3) by a 34-20 margin over the final two quarters
Harrison 81, Mesa Ridge 45
At Harrison: Harrison (13-3, 9-0 4A CS Metro) ran its winning streak to 10 games, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and dominating Mesa Ridge (4-12, 3-6) throughout.
The Panthers outscored the Grizzlies in all four quarters and led 40-18 at halftime.
Vanguard 87, Florence 37
At The Vanguard School: Powered by a 35-10 run to open the game, Vanguard (12-2, 9-0 3A Tri-Peaks) ran its winning streak to eight games.
Sand Creek 54, Discovery Canyon 48
Canon City 80, Widefield 62
Simla 57, Thomas MacLaren 42
James Irwin 67, La Junta 56
ECA 61, Shining Mountain 22