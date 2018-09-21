SOFTBALL
Rampart 10, Cheyenne Mountain 0 (5 innings)
At Cheyenne Mountain: Hanna Benoit tossed a two-hit shutout, and Caitlyn Davis added two doubles and three RBIs as Rampart (12-6) blew open a close game late to beat Cheyenne Mountain (10-9) in nonleague play Friday.
Kayla Wells also drove in three runs for the Rams (12-6), who scored six runs in the fifth inning.
Widefield 18, Doherty 4 (5 innings)
At Doherty: Cassandra Vain, Dana Atencio and Macy Roth drove in three runs apiece as Widefield scored in every inning in a nonleague rout of Doherty that ended the Spartans’ five-game winning streak.
Atencio tossed a complete game for the Gladiators (11-6), striking out five and scattering eight hits.
Roth homered and doubled twice to pace Widefield, which scored four times in the first inning and blew the game open with an eight-run second.
Mariana Morales went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs for Doherty (9-8).
Air Academy 23, FNE Warriors 13
At Air Academy: Delaney Longo and Sheridan Wayne drove in four runs apiece, and Air Academy rallied from an 11-0 deficit by scoring 12 runs in the fourth inning and eventually pulled away from the Far Northeast Warriors.
Longo also picked up the win, pitching 3 1/3 innings of effective relief, allowing just one earned run while striking out four.
The Kadets (8-10) added four runs in the fifth inning and ended the game with a seven-run eruption in the sixth.
Pueblo West 21, Palmer Ridge 1 (4 innings)
At Doherty: Sara Lynch tied the game with an RBI in the first inning, but Pueblo West scored 20 unanswered runs to blow out Palmer Ridge (7-10).
Pueblo Central 7, Falcon 2
At Falcon: Taylor Striebel struck out six and allowed only two earned runs in Falcon’s nonleague loss to Pueblo Central.
It was the third straight loss for Falcon (9-11).
VOLLEYBALL
Coronado 3, Air Academy 2
At Coronado: Coronado (4-7) rallied from one set down to engineer its first winning streak of the season in a five-set, nonleague win over Air Academy (6-4).
Fountain Valley 3, Ellicott 1
At Fountain Valley: Anniliese Frick chalked up 12 kills, and Chloe Mason added 11 to lead Fountain Valley (5-5) to a 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 nonleague win over Ellicott (0-13).
CROSS COUNTRY
Air Academy sweeps Cougar Classic
At Monument Valley Park: Tatum Miller and Paige Embaugh finished first and second, respectively, to pace Air Academy to a dominating performance late Thursday at the Coronado Cougar Classic.
The Kadets had all five of their scoring runners cross the finish line among the top 13, scoring 30 points, 53 better than runner-up Discovery Canyon.
Air Academy took the boys’ division as well, paced by Dillon Powell (fourth) and Cal Banta (sixth).
Widefield’s Ryan Outler was the overall champion.