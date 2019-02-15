GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 67, Vista Ridge 36 (Thursday)
At Air Academy: The Kadets (23-0, 14-0 4A PPAC) wrapped up the regular season unscathed with a 23-0 record for the program’s first undefeated season, according to athletic director Blue Anderson.
The 4A No. 1 Kadets won in blowout fashion, something Air Academy has become accustomed to this season. Thursday’s win over Vista Ridge marked the seventh time this season that the Kadets have won by at least 30 points. Their largest margin of victory came in an earlier matchup against Vista Ridge when the Kadets defeated the Wolves by 55 in a 76-21 win.
Liza Louthan and Heaven Hall each scored 12 against the Wolves on Thursday, while teammate Zoe Sims added 10. The Wolves finished the season with just one win, falling to 1-22, 0-14 in league. Their lone win was 60-37 over Rampart.
The Kadets will head to the state playoffs looking to win the program’s second state title. Air Academy won a state championship in 2012 after a 26-2 season.
Coronado 49, Pine Creek 45
At Coronado: The Cougars (11-12, 6-6 5A/4A CSML) avenged an earlier loss to the Eagles (6-17, 4-8) in another close game between the teams. Pine Creek won the first matchup by two points. This season marked the first time in at least 12 seasons that the Cougars have at least 10 wins.
Fountain-Fort Carson 74, Rampart 42
At Rampart: The Trojans finished the regular season with their best record since the 2009-10 season when they finished 21-5. Third-year coach Louann Guiden led the Trojans to 18-5, 10-2 in league play. FFC sits at No. 22 in the RPI standings. Rampart ended the season at 3-20, 2-10 in the 5A/4A CSML.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 49, Pine Creek 42
At Coronado: The Cougars (7-16, 4-8 5A/4A CSML) completed the season sweep of the Eagles on Friday after defeating Pine Creek (13-10, 4-8) by a point earlier this season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 76, Rampart 56
At FFC: Rampart led 20-19 after the first quarter, but the lead was short-lived as the Trojans (16-7, 10-2 5A/4A CSML) outscored the Rams 18-6 in the second quarter and the Rams (4-1, 2-10) would never catch up again. F-FC sits at No. 19 in the 5A RPI standings. The top 48 teams advance to the playoffs.
Liberty 69, Doherty 62
At Liberty: The Lancers (13-10, 8-4 5A/4A CSML) finished the regular season with six straight wins and are ranked No. 34 in the RPI. The Spartans (10-13, 6-6) sit at No. 37.
Vista Ridge 63, Air Academy 53
At Vista Ridge: Micah Hilts and Julius Dowell scored 17 apiece to lead the Wolves (10-13, 7-7 5A/4A Pikes Peak) to their third consecutive win to finish the regular season. Payton Kaiser finished with 12 for Vista Ridge. The Kadets (12-11, 7-7) defeated the Wolves earlier this season in a one-point win.
WRESTLING
CLASS 5A
Region 2
At Adams City: Doherty, the lone Pikes Peak region team competing in 5A region 2, sits sixth out of 14 teams after the first day of the tournament. The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to state.
Region 4
At Legacy: After Day 1 of regionals, Fountain-Fort Carson sits at No. 7 in the team standings with 38 points. Rocky Mountain is atop the standings with 86.5.
CLASS 4A
Region 2
At Discovery Canyon: Region host Discovery Canyon ended the first day at No. 4 in the standings with 52 points. Pueblo East is No. 1 with 102, followed by Pueblo West (89.5), and Falcon (69). Discovery Canyon is followed by Widefield (42), Vista Ridge (41), Canon City (40), Harrison (32), Durango (22), Liberty (17.5), Mitchell (16), Palmer (12), Sand Creek (6) and George Washington (3).
Region 3
At Lewis-Palmer: The region host Rangers sit in fourth with 66 points after the first day of the tournament. The Rangers have 12 wrestlers who advanced and have a shot at advancing to the state tournament.
Cheyenne Mountain and Mesa Ridge sit atop the team standings, both with 88.5 points. Pueblo County is third (84.5) followed by Lewis-Palmer (66), Coronado (61.5), and Air Academy (49.5) sits at sixth out of the 13 teams.
CLASS 3A
Region 4
At Pueblo Central: Woodland Park is in second place after Day 1 with 55 points followed by The Classical Academy (53.5). Colorado Springs Christian and Manitou are sixth and seventh, respectively. Lamar leads the region with 96.5 points.
HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Monument Ice Rinks: The game was tied at one after the first period but Cheyenne Mountain (9-9-1, 6-4 Summit) scored twice in both the second and third to hold off the Rangers.
Scott Sullivan scored four goals for Cheyenne Mountain and assisted on the other by Chayse Heffler to complete a stellar night by the senior. Matt Johnson and Garrett Jansky scored for the Rangers.
Lewis-Palmer is 8-9-1, 6-4. Cheyenne Mountain was ranked No. 26 in the RPI standings. The top 24 teams advance to the postseason.