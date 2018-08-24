Rampart 45, Dakota Ridge 17
At Trailblazer Stadium: Cale Cormaney ran for three touchdowns, Colin Phillips added two others, and Rampart scored 25 unanswered points in the second quarter to break away from Dakota Ridge.
The Rams trailed 9-6 after one quarter before taking command.
Cormaney’s second score put Rampart ahead for good at 12-9, then Chris Yoo added a 1-yard run that expanded the advantage to 18-9.
Phillips had a 95-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds to complete the scoring.
Denver South 25, Widefield 14
At C.A. Foster Stadium: Widefield couldn’t contain Denver South’s running game, allowing four touchdowns on the ground, in falling to the Rebels in the season opener for both teams.
The Gladiators struck first with a defensive score on an Ethan Kmet 3-yard fumble return with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Denver South scored the game’s next 19 points before Widefield struck back on Treshawn Green’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Broadbent late in the third quarter.
Mead 27, Lewis-Palmer 14
At Mead: Lewis-Palmer led early, thanks to a Colton Baroni 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but allowed 13 unanswered points in the second half in a season-opening loss to the Mavericks.
The Rangers led 14-13 at halftime.
Rye 27, Ellicott 8
At Rye: Ellicott dropped its season opener in the debut of first-year coach Sasan Sattari.
West Grand 43, Calhan 0
At West Grand: West Grand, last year’s 8-man runner-up, built a 35-0 lead by halftime in dispatching of Calhan.
Merino 22, Pikes Peak Christian 6
At Pikes Peak Christian: Pikes Peak Christian couldn’t overcome an early 15-0 deficit in dropping its season opener on its home field.