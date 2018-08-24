PC FOOTBALL.jpg
Caption +

File, The Gazette

 NADAV SOROKER
Show MoreShow Less

Rampart 45, Dakota Ridge 17

At Trailblazer Stadium: Cale Cormaney ran for three touchdowns, Colin Phillips added two others, and Rampart scored 25 unanswered points in the second quarter to break away from Dakota Ridge.

The Rams trailed 9-6 after one quarter before taking command.

Cormaney’s second score put Rampart ahead for good at 12-9, then Chris Yoo added a 1-yard run that expanded the advantage to 18-9.

Phillips had a 95-yard touchdown run in the closing seconds to complete the scoring.

Denver South 25, Widefield 14

At C.A. Foster Stadium: Widefield couldn’t contain Denver South’s running game, allowing four touchdowns on the ground, in falling to the Rebels in the season opener for both teams.

The Gladiators struck first with a defensive score on an Ethan Kmet 3-yard fumble return with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Denver South scored the game’s next 19 points before Widefield struck back on Treshawn Green’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Broadbent late in the third quarter.

Mead 27, Lewis-Palmer 14

At Mead: Lewis-Palmer led early, thanks to a Colton Baroni 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but allowed 13 unanswered points in the second half in a season-opening loss to the Mavericks.

The Rangers led 14-13 at halftime.

Rye 27, Ellicott 8

At Rye: Ellicott dropped its season opener in the debut of first-year coach Sasan Sattari.

West Grand 43, Calhan 0

At West Grand: West Grand, last year’s 8-man runner-up, built a 35-0 lead by halftime in dispatching of Calhan.

Merino 22, Pikes Peak Christian 6

At Pikes Peak Christian: Pikes Peak Christian couldn’t overcome an early 15-0 deficit in dropping its season opener on its home field.

Tags

Load comments