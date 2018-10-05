Discovery Canyon Quarterback, Zack Anderson (18), muscles his way through the Lions defense on the option for a 1st down carry during the Thunders 63-0 victory over Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Discovery Canyon Quarterback, Zack Anderson (18), muscles his way through the Lions defense on the option for a 1st down carry during the Thunders 63-0 victory over Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
At Douglas County: Q Jones hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season after his second touchdown on the night for the Trojans, a 67-yard score that gave FFC a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter in a 5A South battle. The Trojans (4-3, 2-0 5A South) scored another 14 in the second and blanked the Huskies (0-7, 0-2) in the second half to run away with their second league win.
Discovery Canyon 63, Littleton 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder (6-0, 1-0 3A Central) remained unbeaten after clobbering Littleton (0-6, 0-1) in the league opener for both teams.
1 of 45
Caption +
Discovery Canyon’s, Kevin Pasion (32), finds an outside opening to put the first points on the board during the Thunders 63-0 victory over the Littleton Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Discovery Canyon Quarterback, Zack Anderson (18), muscles his way through the Lions defense on the option for a 1st down carry during the Thunders 63-0 victory over Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Discovery Canyon’s, Kevin Pasion (32), finds an outside opening to put the first points on the board during the Thunders 63-0 victory over the Littleton Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Discovery Canyon’s, Kevin Pasion (32), finds an outside opening to put the first points on the board during the Thunders 63-0 victory over the Littleton Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Thunder Full-Back, Marshall Pike (43), carries the ball and a Lion for a 1st down during Discovery Canyon’s 63-0 win against Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Lions QB, Zane Pavelleo (7), is brought down in the backfield by Discovery Canyon’s, Jack Lattanzi (53), during the Thunders 63-0 victory over Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Quarterback, Zack Anderson (18), muscles his way through the Lions defense on the option for a 1st down carry during the Thunders 63-0 victory over Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Thunder, Ryan Monteleone (24), plows past Littleton on his way to the End Zone during Discovery Canyon’s 63-0 win against the Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon’s, Andrew Kaithoff (42), has a clean breakaway for a large yardage TD during the Thunders 63-0 victory over the Littleton Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon’s, Ryan Monteleone (24), finds the hole against Littleton for a 1st down during the Thunders 63-0 win against the Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Thunder Full-Back, Marshall Pike (43), carries the ball and a Lion for a 1st down during Discovery Canyon’s 63-0 win against Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon’s, Kevin Pasion (32), finds an outside opening to put the first points on the board during the Thunders 63-0 victory over the Littleton Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon’s, Ryan Monteleone (24), finds the hole against Littleton for a 1st down during the Thunders 63-0 win against the Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Lions QB, Zane Pavelleo (7), is brought down in the backfield by Discovery Canyon’s, Jack Lattanzi (53), during the Thunders 63-0 victory over Littleton Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Thunder, Ryan Monteleone (24), plows past Littleton on his way to the End Zone during Discovery Canyon’s 63-0 win against the Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon’s, Andrew Kaithoff (42), has a clean breakaway for a large yardage TD during the Thunders 63-0 victory over the Littleton Lions Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Caption +
Discovery Canyon Thunder (63) host the Littleton Lions (0) in a varsity conference football game Friday October 5, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Show MoreShow Less
Palmer Ridge 58, Lutheran 6
At Lutheran: The Bears (4-2, 1-0) scored 42 points in the first quarter to put this one out of reach early and led 49-0 at the half in a 3A Central win over Lutheran (2-4, 0-1).
Star quarterback Ty Evans tossed five touchdown passes in the game and ran for two more and it wasn’t even the Bears' highest scoring game this season. Palmer Ridge scored 70 in the win against Canon City and routed Sand Creek 63-0.
Anthony Roberson II was on the receiving end of four of Evans’ touchdown passes that included scores of 57 and 52 yards. Raef Ruel also got in on the action with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Evans. Kaden Dudley had a 65-yard kickoff return to cap off the scoring for the Bears.
Pueblo West 48, Liberty 14
At Pueblo West: The Lancers (0-6, 0-1 4A Pikes Peak) continue to search for their first win after getting blown out by the Cyclones (4-2, 1-0).
Air Academy 15, Coronado 13
At Garry Berry: The Kadents improved to 5-1 and 2-0 in league play in a close win over 4A Pikes Peak rival Coronado. The Cougars fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the league.
Kyle Pope finished with 250 yards rushing on 28 carries with one touchdown for the Kadets, bringing his season total to 644.
Thomas Jefferson 38, Lewis-Palmer 22
At Lewis-Palmer: Thomas Jefferson (6-0, 1-0) took a 16-0 lead into the half and led 38-22 after three, which ended up being the final score in this 3A Central matchup. Lewis-Palmer fell to 3-3 and 0-1 in league play.
Canon City 27, Sand Creek 0
At Canon City: With both teams looking for their first win, it was the Tigers (1-5, 1-0) who came out on top in a 3A Southern battle against the Scorpions (0-6, 0-1).
Mitchell 20, Sierra 19
At Sierra: the Marauders (1-5, 1-0) won their first game in a tight battle over 3A Southern league foe Sierra (2-4, 0-1).
Lamar 32, Woodland Park 0
At Lamar: Lamar (2-4, 1-1 2A Tri-Peaks) kept the Panthers (0-6, 0-2) winless after blanking Woodland Park on Friday.
La Junta 40, Elizabeth 7
At Elizabeth: The Cardinals (3-3, 1-1 2A Tri-Peaks) lost for the first time in four games after winning three straight. La Junta (6-0, 2-0) stayed undefeated.
Florence 42, St. Mary’s 3
At St. Mary’s:The Pirates fell to 2-4 and 0-2 in the 1A Tri-Peaks league after falling to Florence (5-1, 2-0) on Friday.
Peyton 46, John Mall 0
At Peyton: Peyton (6-0, 2-0) stayed perfect after defeating John Mall (2-4, 1-1) in the 1A Santa-Fe league. It was the second consecutive week that Peyton scored more than 40 points while blanking the opponent.
Colorado Springs Christian School 47, Buena Vista 0
At Buena Vista: The Lions (5-1, 1-0 1A Tri-Peaks) blanked the Demons (3-3, 1-1) to win their league opener.
Pikes Peak Christian 57, Custer County 14
At Custer County: The Eagles (6-1, 4-0 A-8 Southern) scored 37 points in the first quarter to take a big and quick lead that they would never relinquish on their way to their sixth consecutive win. The Bobcats fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in league play.
1 of 34
Caption +
Quarterback Ethan Boyles of The Classical Academy escapes from Manitou Springs defensive end Jayden Omi. Photo by Tim Clark