PC FOOTBALL.jpg
Caption +

File, The Gazette

 NADAV SOROKER
Show MoreShow Less

Valor Christian 28, Pine Creek 7

At Valor Christian: 5A No. 2 Valor took an early 7-0 lead but it didn’t last long as 4A Pine Creek quickly answered when Max Lofy ran the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for the touchdown in a battle of unbeatens. The Eagles couldn’t come up with another answer in the second quarter, though, and Valor took a 21-7 lead into the half.

The momentum stayed on Valor’s side as Pine Creek suffered its first loss after it could not muster another score and fell to 3-1. Valor moved to 4-0.

Harrison 21, Pueblo Centennial 0

At Dutch Clark Stadium: The Panthers won in dominating fashion after shutting out nonconference opponent Pueblo Centennial, who was also undefeated heading into Friday night. It’s the second consecutive season that the Panthers have started 3-0.

GAME OF THE WEEK: Sierra vs Pueblo Central

1 of 40

Mesa Ridge 36, Coronado 33

At Garry Berry Stadium: The Grizzlies (1-2) earned their victory in a come-from-behind nail biter against nonconference foe Coronado (1-2).

Fairview 49 , Doherty 14

At Recht Field-Boulder: Doherty has played a tough schedule already this season, losing to the No. 1 team in 5A and the No. 2 team in 4A, Pine Creek. It didn’t get any easier for the Spartans on Friday as Fairview (3-1) took a 14-0 lead early in the game and ran away with it from there. The Spartans fell to 0-4.

Summit 38, Woodland Park 30

At Summit: The Panthers fought hard in the nonconference matchup but fell short of earning their first victory as Woodland Park fell to 0-3. The win was Summit’s (1-3) first this year.