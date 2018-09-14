At Valor Christian: 5A No. 2 Valor took an early 7-0 lead but it didn’t last long as 4A Pine Creek quickly answered when Max Lofy ran the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards for the touchdown in a battle of unbeatens. The Eagles couldn’t come up with another answer in the second quarter, though, and Valor took a 21-7 lead into the half.
The momentum stayed on Valor’s side as Pine Creek suffered its first loss after it could not muster another score and fell to 3-1. Valor moved to 4-0.
Harrison 21, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Dutch Clark Stadium: The Panthers won in dominating fashion after shutting out nonconference opponent Pueblo Centennial, who was also undefeated heading into Friday night. It’s the second consecutive season that the Panthers have started 3-0.
Pueblo Central's cornerback Brandon Martin falls over Sierra's wide receiver Isaiah Wilburn after he missed a touchdown pass at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Pueblo Central's cornerback Brandon Martin helps Sierra's wide receiver Isaiah Wilburn off the ground after he missed a touchdown pass at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Pueblo Central defeated Sierra 45-28.
Sierra High School players look to the referee for a touchdown call after Connar Burgess crossed into the endzone at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo passes the ball as Pueblo Central rushes him during the varsity game at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Brandon Martin runs the ball during a varsity game against Sierra High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's High School players celebrate after scoring a touchdown as Sierra's players walk back to the sideline at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's cornerback Tristan Burris runs the ball during a varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Connar Burgess looks for a pass during the varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School running back Dezmen Deedon (7) breaks through the defensive line during the second quarter of the varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. At halftime, Pueblo Central was in the lead 38-12. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo looks to make a pass during the varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo looks to make a play in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball during a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo makes a pass in a varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin runs the ball in a game against Sierra High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin runs the ball through Sierra High School's players at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo passes the ball in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Demetrius Long runs the ball towards the endzone in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's cornerback Brandon Martin falls over Sierra's wide receiver Isaiah Wilburn after he missed a touchdown pass at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's cornerback Brandon Martin helps Sierra's wide receiver Isaiah Wilburn off the ground after he missed a touchdown pass at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Pueblo Central defeated Sierra 45-28. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's Connar Burgess dives into the endzone at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School players look to the referee for a touchdown call after Connar Burgess crossed into the endzone at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo passes the ball as Pueblo Central rushes him during the varsity game at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's cornerback Tristan Burris tries to tackle Pueblo Central's runningback Nico Martin at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Nico Martin pushes away Sierra's Darshytwna Dorsey (5) at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Nico Martin is tackled by a Sierra High School varsity player at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's Dezmen Deedon jumps over Pueblo Central players during a varsity game at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's Connar Burgess crosses into the endzone during a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Brandon Martin runs the ball during a varsity game against Sierra High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Elijah Smith, right, tackles a Pueblo Central player at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's runningback Nico Martin is tackled by Sierra High School players at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's High School players celebrate after scoring a touchdown as Sierra's players walk back to the sideline at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith heads downfield at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's cornerback Tristan Burris runs the ball during a varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Connar Burgess looks for a pass during the varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin is tackled by Sierra High School's Atsamaz Plive at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Tristan Burris runs the ball in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School running back Dezmen Deedon (7) breaks through the defensive line during the second quarter of the varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. At halftime, Pueblo Central was in the lead 38-12. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo looks to make a pass during the varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo looks to make a play in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith flips into the endzone to score a touchdown at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball during a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central players attempt to bring down a Sierra High School player at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo makes a pass in a varsity game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith is helped off the field at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Dezmen Deedon punts the ball in a varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin runs the ball in a game against Sierra High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin runs the ball through Sierra High School's players at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's running back Nico Martin runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's runningback Elijah Smith runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
A Sierra High School cheerleader watches the game against Pueblo Central High School at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Pueblo Central's Brandon Martin runs the ball at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's cornerback Tristan Burris runs the ball in a varsity game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's quarterback Tobias Tuatoo passes the ball in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra High School's Demetrius Long runs the ball towards the endzone in a game against Pueblo Central at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Sierra's cornerback Tristan Burris runs to the endzone at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Mesa Ridge 36, Coronado 33
At Garry Berry Stadium: The Grizzlies (1-2) earned their victory in a come-from-behind nail biter against nonconference foe Coronado (1-2).
Fairview 49 , Doherty 14
At Recht Field-Boulder: Doherty has played a tough schedule already this season, losing to the No. 1 team in 5A and the No. 2 team in 4A, Pine Creek. It didn’t get any easier for the Spartans on Friday as Fairview (3-1) took a 14-0 lead early in the game and ran away with it from there. The Spartans fell to 0-4.
Summit 38, Woodland Park 30
At Summit: The Panthers fought hard in the nonconference matchup but fell short of earning their first victory as Woodland Park fell to 0-3. The win was Summit’s (1-3) first this year.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (60) host the Canyon City Tigers (39) in a non-conference varsity football game at Don Breese Stadium Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Ranger, Evan Walsh (28), begins his deep run from the Tiger kickoff to put another 6 points on the board during Lewis-Palmer’s 60-39 victory over Canyon City Friday September 13, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.