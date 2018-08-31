Mullen 35, Doherty 28 (3OT)
At Mullen: Brandon Becker’s three rushing touchdowns weren’t enough as Doherty (0-2) dropped a three-overtime thriller at Mullen.
Becker’s third touchdown run, coupled with Greg Vanaman’s extra point, tied the game at 21 in the first overtime. Vanaman’s 10-yard burst in the second overtime gave the Spartans a 28-21 lead.
Discovery Canyon 31, Roosevelt 8
At D20 Stadium: Four different players rushed for touchdowns to lead Discovery Canyon (2-0) to a dominating victory over Roosevelt.
Drew Listello, Marshall Pike, Zack Anderson and Ryan Monteleone all scored for the Thunder, who built a 24-0 lead by halftime.
Conifer 35, Woodland Park 12
At Conifer: Michael Shrum’s first-quarter touchdown pass to Bryson Cox gave Woodland Park an early lead, but Conifer scored 35 unanswered points to take control in the season opener for both teams.
Shrum finished the scoring with a 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Pueblo Central 27, Falcon 12
At Falcon: Drake Antoon provided fireworks with a 90-yard kickoff return, and Francisco Ponce later tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Charles Haight in Falcon’s season-opening loss to Pueblo Central.
Eaglecrest 55, Fountain-Fort Carson 41
At Guy Barickman Stadium: Fountain-Fort Carson (1-1) fell behind early and couldn’t catch Eaglecrest as the Trojans lost their home opener.
The Raptors led 35-20 at halftime.
Pueblo Centennial 57, Sand Creek 7
At Vista Ridge: A 93-yard kickoff return by Marcus Daniels brought Sand Creek even in the first quarter, but Pueblo Centennial scored the game’s next 50 points in a nonleague blowout.
Pikes Peak Christian 35, McClave 6
At McClave: Jackson Thorne threw three touchdown passes – two to Hudson Grant – to power Pikes Peak Christian (1-1) past McClave.
Berthoud 49, Elizabeth 14
At Berthoud: Elizabeth led 14-13 midway through the second quarter, but Berthoud took control by scoring three touchdowns prior to halftime.
Lewis-Palmer 27, Evergreen 21
At Don Breese Stadium: Lewis-Palmer held off Evergreen, and the weather, to even its record at 1-1.
Windsor 21, Vista Ridge 0
At Windsor: Vista Ridge suffered its first regular-season shutout in nearly nine years in a setback to Windsor.
The Wolves (0-1) lost to Basalt, 7-0 on Sept. 11, 2009.
Peyton 41, Florence 0
At Florence: Peyton, a playoff qualifier last season, started the new season strong by blanking Florence.
Byers 46, Calhan 42
At Calhan: Calhan erased a 16-point deficit in the first half but couldn’t rally again as the Bulldogs lost their season opener.
Byers took control by scoring the first 14 points of the second half for a 44-30 lead.