Discovery Canyon 39, Thomas Jefferson 22

At All City Stadium: Marshall Pike rushed for three touchdowns, Zack Anderson threw two more, and Griffin Anderson booted two field goals to help Discovery Canyon stay perfect while dealing Thomas Jefferson its first loss.

Pike opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run with 10:35 left in the first quarter, then the Thunder (7-0, 2-0 3A Central) increased the lead to 14-0 on Anderson’s 51-yard strike to Zach Surface.

Griffin Anderson hit a 51-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it a 20-8 game.

Kevin Pasion also caught a touchdown pass for Discovery Canyon.

F-FC 42, Chaparral 14

At Barickman Stadium: Sophomore Q Jones had touchdown runs of 10, 4 and 2 yards and also caught another to keep Fountain-Fort Carson unbeaten in league play.

Quarterback Isaac Robinson added a 15-yard run for the Trojans (5-3, 3-0 5A Southern).

Sierra 33, Sand Creek 8

At Sand Creek: Connar Burgess’ 1-yard run late in the third quarter gave Sierra the lead for good as the Stallions pulled away from Sand Creek.

Sierra (3-4, 1-1 3A Southern), which led 2-0 at halftime, increased the lead to 8-0 after Tristan Burris caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

A Marcus Daniels 16-yard touchdown run, coupled with a successful 2-point conversion, brought the Scorpions (0-7, 0-2) even.

Tony Tuatoo added a touchdown run, and Blake Brooks later returned an interception for a touchdown for the Stallions.

Palmer Ridge 42, Littleton 7

At LPS Stadium: Ty Evans tossed four touchdown passes in the first half as Palmer Ridge won its fourth straight game by blasting Littleton.

Anthony Costanzo was the recipient of two of Evans’ scoring strikes, while Raef Ruel and Kaden Dudley also got into the act for the Bears (5-3, 2-0 3A Central).

Palmer Ridge also got a 24-yard interception return from Dylan Matesi and Anthony Roberson’s 9-yard touchdown run.

Lewis-Palmer 42, Lutheran 24

Air Academy 41, Widefield 13

At Air Academy: Kyle Pope ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and Bo Powers threw for two scores as Air Academy rolled past Widefield.

Ethan Martin added a touchdown run and another through the air for the Kadets (6-1, 2-0 4A Pike Peak).

Treshawn Green threw touchdown passes to Luis Maldonado and Kaleb Maska to put Widefield (1-6, 0-2) on the board.

Manitou Springs 30, Woodland Park 7

At Manitou Springs: Jake Haas accounted for two touchdowns in the first half as Manitou Springs (3-4, 1-2 2A Tri-Peaks) started fast and pulled away from Woodland Park.

Michael Shrum found Bryson Cox for a 65-yard touchdown strike as Woodland Park (0-7, 0-3) cut the deficit to 12-7 just before halftime.

Rampart 44, Liberty 0

At District 20 Stadium: Ethan Temby had a touchdown run and also returned an interception for a touchdown to help Rampart rout district rival Liberty.

Chris Yoo, Logan Candelaria and Cole Cormaney also had rushing touchdowns for the Rams (5-2, 2-0 4A Pikes Peak). Cormaney also tossed a touchdown pass to Luke Pavlica. 

Harrison 58, Canon City 14

At Memorial Stadium: Orlando Westbrook accounted for 343 total yards and four touchdowns, Aumiere Shedrick rushed for three scores, and Harrison scored on all seven of its possessions in the first half against Canon City.

Westbrook completed 8 of 11 passes for 206 yards with two scores and added 137 on the ground with touchdown runs of 1 and 44 yards.

Shedrick gained 184 yards for the Panthers (7-0, 2-0 3A Southern), who led 49-14 at halftime.

Canon City (1-7, 1-2) hung around early, tying the game at 7 on Gabe Rall’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Gifford on the Tigers’ first possession.

Elizabeth 7, TCA 3

At Elizabeth: A short touchdown run early in the fourth quarter helped Elizabeth rally past TCA.

A 28-yard John Betsch field goal gave the Titans (3-4, 2-1 2A Tri-Peaks) a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.

Elizabeth (4-3, 2-1) won for the fourth time in five games after an 0-2 start.

