1A Playoffs
CSCS 51, Monte Vista 30
At Mountain Lion Stadium: Joe Dunn ran for three touchdowns and caught another to lead Colorado Springs Christian School to its first playoff win since 2006.
Dunn gave the Lions (9-1) the lead for good with a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and later added scores from 5 and 20 yards. He also hauled in a 40-yard pass from Caleb Stockton.
CSCS also got rushing scores from Peyton Brones and Grant Baker, while Joe Dunn added a field goal.
The Lions will meet the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal game between Florence and Wray.
5A Playoffs
Highlands Ranch 28, Doherty 7
At Shea Stadium: A touchdown pass from Logan Siffert to Jared Smits late in the second quarter gave Doherty a 7-6 lead at halftime, but Highlands Ranch shut down the Spartans (5-6) in the second half and broke the game open late as the Falcons advanced in the 5A playoffs.
Doherty was making its first 5A playoff appearance since 2015.
Regular season
Pueblo West 28, Rampart 21
At Pueblo West: Kyle Jameson’s third touchdown, a tie-breaking, 6-yard run 4:31 left, gave Pueblo West the 4A Pikes Peak League title and put Rampart’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
The Rams (7-3, 4-1) entered the game ranked No. 15 in the Ratings Percentage Index, which determines the 16-team field for the postseason. The final RPI will be released Sunday.
Cale Cormaney gave Rampart a 7-0 lead after his 1-yard sneak with 1:29 left in the first quarter, but the Cyclones (8-2, 5-0) tied it on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jameson to Reece Bundy.
A 2-yard touchdown run from Chris Yoo gave Rampart a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.
Jameson followed with touchdown runs of 27 and 15 yards to give Pueblo West a 21-14 advantage late in the third quarter, but Rampart battled back, with Yoo’s 2-yard run tying the game at 21 with 11:14 left.
Falcon 12, Sand Creek 8
At Falcon: Christian Newhart’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter rallied Falcon past Sand Creek in a battle of District 49 rivals.
Sand Creek (0-10, 0-5 3A Southern) took an 8-6 lead shortly before halftime on a 75-yard pass from Daxton Dawson to Michael Oketunmbi, coupled with a Dawson completion to Herbert Rapp for the 2-point conversion.
A Drake Antoon 7-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter gave Falcon (4-6, 3-2) a 6-0 lead.
Air Academy 53, Liberty 21
At District 20 Stadium: Kyle Pope ran for 218 yards with two touchdowns, Cole Edmondson added three more, and Air Academy ended its most successful season in more than a decade by blowing out District 20 rival Liberty.
The Kadets (7-3, 3-2 4A Pikes Peak) hadn’t won seven games in a season since going 10-2 in 2007.
Bo Powers also had touchdown passes of 4 and 21 yards for Air Academy.
Aydrese Hickman, Elias Alexander and Malachi Salus had touchdowns for Liberty (0-10, 0-5).
Coronado 21, Widefield 20
At C.A. Foster Stadium: Nicholas Breneman’s 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter broke a 14-all tie to lift Coronado past Widefield in the season finale for both teams.
Breneman also had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Cougars (4-6, 2-3 4A Pikes Peak).
Frankie Ingraldi gave Widefield (2-8, 1-4) a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Later, Kaleb Maska caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Treshawn Green that tied the game at 14 after Ingraldi’s 2-point conversion run.
Grand Junction Central 47, Mesa Ridge 7
At Stocker Stadium: Mesa Ridge (5-5, 2-3 4A Southern) ended the season with a road loss to Grand Junction Central (7-3, 4-1).
Central dominated throughout, leading 28-7 at halftime and 41-7 after three quarters.