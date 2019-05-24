BASEBALL
Class 3A state tournament
Lutheran 6, St. Mary's 3
University Schools in Greeley: The No. 6 Pirates didn't get things going until the third inning, and that wasn't quite enough as No. 3 Lutheran held on to win Friday morning in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
St. Mary's issued a three-run third-inning rally to cut the Lions' lead to 4-3. But Lutheran responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame, enough to hold off the Pirates (19-7).
Brody Schneider led Lutheran (15-9), going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a home run.
St. Mary's looks to bounce back in the consolation bracket, starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday against No. 2 Eaton at Butch Butler Field in Greeley.
Eaton (20-4) was upset by No. 7 Resurrection Christian, 10-2, on Friday.